Pinson, AL

Center Point Fire Department battled house fire in Pinson

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

PINSON — Center Point Fire Department responded to a single-family residence fire in Pinson on Sunday, November 21, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

According to Center Point Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, the first company arrived to find a single-family residence heavily involved. The fire took place on Turkey Creek Road in Pinson.

“A defensive attack was initiated, and the fire was brought under control at 5:45 p.m.,” Dahlen said. “No was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.”

The story will be updated when more information is available.

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

