Center Point Fire Department battled house fire in Pinson

From The Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Center Point Fire Department responded to a single-family residence fire in Pinson on Sunday, November 21, at approximately 4:40 p.m.

According to Center Point Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen, the first company arrived to find a single-family residence heavily involved. The fire took place on Turkey Creek Road in Pinson.

“A defensive attack was initiated, and the fire was brought under control at 5:45 p.m.,” Dahlen said. “No was home at the time of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.”

The story will be updated when more information is available.