The Carolina Panthers have struggled for relevance since Cam Newton left the franchise in 2020. Now Newton is back, and he is already trying to reconnect with the fans. Newton announced Thursday that he is giving away 50 tickets to Sunday’s game against Washington to people who don’t normally have the opportunity to attend Panthers games. It’s all part of Newton’s plan to “reclaim Bank of America Stadium” and fulfill some things he wished he’d done during his first stint with the Panthers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO