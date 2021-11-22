NHP: Deadly crash near I-15, Charleston Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on the I-15 near Charleston Boulevard Sunday morning.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, they responded to a mass casualty crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the I-15 northbound ramp to West Charleston Boulevard.

Fire officials say a van rolled several times with nine passengers. There was entrapment and extrication with several injuries. Those injured were taken to area hospitals.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said on Twitter that this was a deadly crash.

Several lanes of westbound Charleston as well as the Charleston westbound to go I-15 northbound ramp were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

