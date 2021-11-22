County firefighters rescue man from hillside in Kern River Canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County firefighters were called to help a man get off a rocky hillside Sunday afternoon in the Kern River Canyon.

Emergency crews were called to the Lower Richbar Day Area along Highway 178 just after 2 p.m. A CHP officer at the scene told 17 News a man with family was at the campground and the man tried climbing the hillside. He lost his footing, fell and couldn’t get back down.

A Kern County Fire Department rescue helicopter team was needed to hoist the man up and off the hillside. He did not appear seriously injured and was seen driving away after the rescue.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

