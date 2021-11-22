ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

County firefighters rescue man from hillside in Kern River Canyon

By Jose Franco
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpCFV_0d3VMmZj00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County firefighters were called to help a man get off a rocky hillside Sunday afternoon in the Kern River Canyon.

Emergency crews were called to the Lower Richbar Day Area along Highway 178 just after 2 p.m. A CHP officer at the scene told 17 News a man with family was at the campground and the man tried climbing the hillside. He lost his footing, fell and couldn’t get back down.

A Kern County Fire Department rescue helicopter team was needed to hoist the man up and off the hillside. He did not appear seriously injured and was seen driving away after the rescue.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

KGET

Man fatally shot on Panama Lane identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man whose body was found in southwest Bakersfield has been identified. Julio Cesar Solis Arellano, of Bakersfield was found dead at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 5200 block of Panama Lane, according to a coroner’s release. He had been shot, police said. It’s unclear when the shooting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 injured in Golden State Avenue and Q Street crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died and another was hospitalized following a collision Sunday afternoon in Central Bakersfield, police said. The crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV was reported just after 12:45 p.m. at Golden State Avenue and Q Street. A passenger in the pickup truck suffered severe injuries and the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Planz Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle. Emergency crews were called to Planz Road near South High School and South P Street just before 6:15 p.m. At least one pedestrian suffered minor to moderate injuries in the collision. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fires break out at two homes in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fires broke out at two separate homes in East Bakersfield Friday morning. The first, around 4 a.m. at a home on South Brown Street just south of East California Avenue, which engulfed the house in flames before firefighters were able to gain control. Video shows Bakersfield firefighters responding to the house […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police ask for help to locate missing 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago in northeast Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Brooke Sigrest. She was last seen on Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Meadow Oaks Court, according to police. She is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in crash NW of Shafter: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon northwest of Shafter, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP says the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 on Palm Avenue. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading north on Palm Avenue at a high speed when they hit the brakes, overturning the motorcycle. […]
SHAFTER, CA
