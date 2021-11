Regardless of which bowl they go to, or how they do in said postseason game, the BYU Cougars’ 2021 football season has to be considered a rousing success. By almost any measure, the independent Cougars have overachieved this year, posting a 10-2 record against a schedule that included seven Power Five programs, three teams playing in their conference championship games (Utah, Utah State and Baylor) this weekend, and rising to a No. 12 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 and a No. 13 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

