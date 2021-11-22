ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Injuries, covid leave Steelers thin on defense in game vs. Chargers

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) hauls in a pass from quarterback Derek Carr between defenders Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) and takes it for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Raiders won 26-17.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Without cornerback Joe Haden, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers fielded a patchwork defense Sunday night at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Haden missed his second game of the year because of a foot injury. Fitzpatrick is on the reserve/covid list, and Watt was scratched for the second time this year with hip and knee problems.

Counting injured nose tackle Tyson Alualu and defensive end Stephon Tuitt, the Steelers were missing five projected starters from the defense they anticipated fielding as they prepared for the season.

Second-year cornerback James Pierre made his third start of the season and second in place of Haden. Ahkello Witherspoon, who was acquired from Seattle in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, was active for just the second time this season. He hadn’t played since Week 2 when, on one of his four defensive snaps, he was beaten for a 61-yard touchdown pass to Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Fitzpatrick’s trip to the reserve/covid list paved the way for rookie seventh-rounder Tre Norwood to start at free safety. Former first-round pick Taco Charlton, signed to the practice squad earlier in the season, appeared in his fourth game for the Steelers and started in place of Watt.

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning from the reserve/covid list Saturday, the Steelers had just one starter missing on offense: guard Kevin Dotson, who was placed on injured reserve. J.C. Hassenauer started at left guard in place of Dotson, but he left in the first half with a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Joe Haeg replaced him at left guard.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, who missed the Steelers’ 16-16 tie with Detroit because of a foot injury, returned from his one-game absence. Guard Trai Turner was back in the lineup after leaving in the second half last Sunday with an ankle injury.

In addition to Haden and Watt, the other players inactive for the prime-time matchup were defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) and three healthy scratches: inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, running back Anthony McFarland and third quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Among the players on the game-day roster were three who were elevated from the practice squad Saturday: safety Karl Joseph, linebacker Delontae Scott and defensive lineman Daniel Archibong

Bosa back for Bolts

The Steelers weren’t the only team to get one of their star players back from a stint on the reserve/covid list.

Like Roethlisberger, Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa was activated Saturday. He spent five days on the list as an unvaccinated close contact to a person who had tested positive. Bosa entered the game leading the Chargers with 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

The Chargers also got back linebacker Drue Tranquill from the reserve/covid list. He missed the Chargers’ loss last weekend to Minnesota.

The Chargers, though, were without three defensive linemen. Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington are on the reserve/covid list, and Linval Joseph was inactive.

Other inactive players for the Chargers were quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, defensive back Mark Webb Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, fullback Gabe Nabers, and tackle Trey Pipkins III.

