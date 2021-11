Scenes from the Wild begins at dawn on a spring day, at that moment between sleep and wakefulness where dreams and reality are intermingled. During the writing of this 70-minute song cycle for tenor and chamber orchestra, I'd often find ideas coming to me at this time of the day, musical fragments waking me before the blackbird had a chance to. One of the joys of setting text as evocative as Dara McAnulty and Amanda Holden's is that it often feels as if the songs compose themselves: (almost) all one has to do is let the imagery subconsciously percolate overnight, and timbres, gestures and orchestrations will suggest themselves in the morning, ready to be teased out and deciphered into notes on the page.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO