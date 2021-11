The last remaining winless team in the NFL will attempt to finally get on the board on Sunday — without its starting quarterback. Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff will reportedly miss Sunday's game at the Browns with an oblique injury, forcing backup Tim Boyle into action for the first time all season. It will be the fourth-year player's first start of his career — and only the 12th game in which he has appeared.

