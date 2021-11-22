ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Braum’s holiday show comes to an end

By Ashley Green, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lsSM_0d3VKVjW00
Between Nov. 19-21 the SageNet Expo Center was full of booths showcasing small businesses.

TULSA, Okla. — Braum’s An Affair of the Heart has wrapped up after a weekend-long holiday show.

Between Nov. 19-21 the SageNet Expo Center was full of booths showcasing small businesses.

For the last 26 years the three-day shopping event has allowed people in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to shop small on a large scale. With 20 states represented and hundreds of booths to choose from, the event is Oklahoma’s largest pop-up shopping experience.

While the event occurs twice a year, in July and November, the November event is much larger.

“We’re kind of the pre-Black Friday,” Lisa Johannsson, the show promoter, said.

Holiday shopping season is especially important to keep small businesses afloat.

“I really feel like we’re seeing a resurgence in supporting small business,” Johannsson continued.

Vendors offered handmade goods, arts, crafts, apparel, jewelry, home décor, gourmet food and more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Gathering Place Winter Wonderland to begin Dec. 17

TULSA, Okla. — The Gathering Place will be spreading holiday cheer this December, hosting 10 nights of Winter Wonderland. The event will take place at the Williams Lodge and the QuikTrip Great Lawn under thousands of lights. Families will be able to enjoy live music, a winter market, an elf dance party and festive food and drinks.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy