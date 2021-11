LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of an African penguin, born to mother Bugsy and father Gable, on November 5, 2021. This is the pair's second chick, but it is the 12th to be hatched at the Little Rock Zoo and is the first chick that this pair is raising themselves. Little Rock Zoo keeper staff had to step in and hand-raise their last baby.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO