The Jets fell to 2-8 after losing a close fought game to the Miami Dolphins, 24-17. But it wasn’t all bad. The defense finally showed some grit and didn’t let an offense walk over them as they did in the last four games. They only allowed 388 yards and 24 points. Not great, but progress after surrendering 43 points per game in their previous four games.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO