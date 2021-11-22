ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

Fox5 KVVU
 8 days ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets' latest defeat, and it's hard to blame him. His team had several chances to pull out a win against an AFC East rival. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dolphins win third straight, top Jets 24-17

Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory. A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins (4-7) overcame some penalties...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Three Jets takeaways from Week 11 loss to Dolphins

Coming off of an embarrassing 45-14 loss to their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets came into a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with divisional revenge on their minds. As a team that is struggling to get any wins in general, divisional wins have been even harder to come by for Gang Green–and Sunday’s game was no different. The Jets-Dolphins matchup produced a close game but also left New York with as many question marks as it came into the game with–if not even more.
NFL
Trentonian

Jets fail to overcome self-inflicted issues in home loss to Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD — Recently, there seems to be one team that the Jets have a great deal of success in beating. Gang Green took seven penalties for just 48 yards, but many of them were costly, and helped lead to a demoralizing 24-17 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
NJ.com

Jets’ disastrous defense collapses late in loss to Dolphins

The Jets defense, fresh off of one of the worst stretches in NFL history, was in desperate need of a get-right game. Enter the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ opponent on Sunday came into MetLife Stadium with one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 27th in points per game (17.9), 29th in yards per game (302.7), and 31st in both yards per carry (3.4) and yards per reception (9.8). Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranked 28th in the league in passing yards per game (199.7) and averaged just over a touchdown in his six appearances this season.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 11 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took advantage of strong pass protection up front and put together a strong outing en route to a 24-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 11. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and a pick while taking zero sacks on his seven pressured dropbacks.
NFL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Dolphins knock off Jets, 24-17

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a tie-breaking one to Myles Gaskin in the fourth quarter, as the Miami Dolphins outlasted the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Gaskin, who had slipped out of the backfield on third-and-goal,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#Ap#The New York Jets#Afc East#Td
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 win over New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even suggest that the Dolphins (4-7) could finish this season with a winning record, it’s possible that Miami ...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17

The Dolphins did what they had to Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was efficient. The running game worked. The defense made 37-year-old Joe Flacco look like that, for the most part. Three straight wins give the second half of the year a chance. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. Two AFC East teams played...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Dolphins defeat Jets in upset 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-14 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. From the opening offensive possession, the Miami Dolphins put together a fantastic 11 play 83-yard drive which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Waddle. The Jets defense responded on the Dolphins second possession, turning Tua Tagovailoa interception into a score to tie the game.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins @ Jets Preview

Don’t look now but the Dolphins have won two straight including a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday to get to 3-7. The defense seems to be coming alive with another strong performance. The offense seemed to find a groove late in the game when Tua Tagovailoa came in for the injured Jacoby Brissett. Tua is expected to start with DT Christian Wilkins and LB Andrew Van Ginkel questionable and RB Duke Johnson elevated to the active roster. The Jets have given up 40+ points in 3 of the last 4 games and Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Dolphins Continue Late Season Surge, Beating Jets 24-17

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins continue their late season surge by winning their third straight game, beating the Jets on the road 24-17. Miami came out strong, took the lead and picked up their first road win from since the opening game of the season in New England. First Of All The 83-yard opening drive was the longest touchdown drive the Dolphins have had this season. Tua Tagovailoa was in command and torched the inexperienced Jets secondary. The creative play calling kept the Jets off balance and guessing. They also got the ball in the hands of the best players, Jaylen Waddle and...
NFL
OCRegister

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ workmanlike, 24-17 win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins did what was needed on Sunday. They beat the Jets, 24-17, to run their win streak to three games and buy some hope for a strong finish. 1. Player of the game: Tua Tagovailoa. He did everything asked. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards a touchdown and an interception. He wasn’t great. He wasn’t asked to be more than efficiently good. And he came through on the road. The one way the Dolphins lose to the downtrodden Jets is if Tua makes mistakes. He stepped into a throw and hit a wide-open Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown after Jets rookie Isaiah Dunn blew coverage. OK, it was slightly underthrown if you want style points. But Tua later hung in against a rush and made a good throw and what proved to be the winning touchdown, a 5-yarder to Myles Gaskin over the middle. True, this was the Jets, who have the worst scoring defense in the league (allowing 32.9 points a game entering Sunday). And Tua threw a bad pass for an interception to set up the Jets’ first touchdown. But, for the most part, he did what he was asked to do and did it well.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 11/22/21: Dolphins Defeat Jets 24 - 17

The Dolphins are now on a three game winning streak after they defeated the Jets yesterday. Tua Tagovailoa and the offense had a solid day, while the defense did not play up to standards after their performance last week. Byron Jones was beat by Elijah Moore while the Dolphins ran their cover-0 look and I guess that’s why the veteran, Joe Flacco, started for the Jets. Either way, a win is a win and the Dolphins will travel back home to take on Cam Newton and the Panthers next Sunday.
NFL
Denver Post

Joe Flacco, Jets fall flat in Week 11 loss to Dolphins

The “Flacc Attack” was back, but the Jets offense failed to muster enough points as Gang Green lost, 24-17, to the Miami Dolphins. It was a close-fought matchup, which differed from the last three losses when they’re outscored by 84 points. But Robert Saleh, whose Jets are 2-8, was still frustrated by the end result because he feels they gave the game away versus the Dolphins taking it.
NFL
USA Today

USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets among league's worst after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are officially the worst team in the AFC East — at least for now — after their 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. New York and Miami went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 14 on Sunday, but the Dolphins found their way offensively and kept the Jets out of the end zone to secure the win at MetLife Stadium. Gang Green did not fare poorly against Miami, but it did far from enough to put together a winning effort in the end.
NFL
thejetpress.com

3 interesting stats from the NY Jets Week 11 loss to the Dolphins

2. NY Jets QB Joe Flacco's efficient blitz-beating performance. The Jets made the decision to start Joe Flacco on Sunday for numerous reasons. But far and away the most significant was because they believed Flacco gave them the best chance to win in this particular matchup. Their reasoning was rooted...
NFL
WTOP

Newton, Panthers set to visit Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

CAROLINA (5-6) at MIAMI (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Carolina by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 5-6; Miami 5-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy