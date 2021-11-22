New York: Books sift through process of securing mobile sports betting servers

As the U.S. economy continues to recover from Covid-19, one critical shortage in the global supply chain is touching every aspect of our lives: a severe lack of microchips. The U.S. Senate, under the leadership of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, has passed bipartisan legislation containing provisions for the CHIPS Act, which stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America. It would invest $52 billion to create a pipeline of chip manufacturing across the country. It would also form a National Semiconductor Technology Center that would bring together leaders in industry, academia and government to put the U.S. back in the lead in semiconductor research and development.
