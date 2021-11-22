ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Prophet launches pre-registration for New Jersey-based betting exchange

 8 days ago

Peer-to-peer US sports betting exchange Prophet has announced the launch of pre-registration for ProphetExchange.com, the New Jersey-based exchange where customers can set prices for other users...

The Associated Press

Prophet Exchange Announces Victor Cruz as Strategic Partner and Advisor

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Prophet Exchange, the first pure peer-to-peer U.S. sports betting exchange, has announced that Victor Cruz has joined Prophet Exchange as a Strategic Partner and Advisor. Cruz won Super Bowl XLVI with the New York Giants as a wide receiver, and went on to be picked for the 2013 Pro Bowl. Born in Prophet Exchange’s home state of New Jersey, Cruz attended the University of Massachusetts before being signed by the New York Giants in 2010.
GAMBLING
BBC

Sports betting innovator launches new start-up

One of Scotland's most successful technology teams is starting again with a new firm - and has secured the biggest initial investment of any British start-up company. BetDEX is being led by Nigel Eccles, who co-founded fantasy sports betting website FanDuel in 2009 in Edinburgh. The new firm has seed...
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

New Jersey Sets Another Sports Betting Handle Record

One more month, one more New Jersey sports betting record. The Garden State recorded $1.3 billion in total sports betting handle for the month of October, breaking its own record of $1.01 billion set the month before in September. It’s the highest total sports betting handle any state in the...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

New Jersey betting and gaming market grows to $448.7m in October

New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market saw total gaming revenue increase by 33 per cent to $448.7m in October. Land-based casino win rose 28 per cent year-on-year to $237.5m as slot machine win climbed 35 per cent to $179.3m, and table game win increased by 9 per cent to $58.2m.
GAMBLING
State
New Jersey State
nysportsday.com

New York’s Likely Muted Impact On New Jersey’s Sports Betting Revenue

New Jersey and Pennsylvania posted record gaming revenues for October 2021. New Jersey’s sports betting revenue came in just under $84.2 million, a 43.8% increase since October 2020. So, sports betting contributed to the state’s record year-to-date gaming revenue of $3.9 billion. Pennsylvania’s total gaming revenue was record-setting, too. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lineups.com

New Jersey’s $1.3 Billion October Betting Handle Shatters Records

It’s a great time to be a sports bettor. More and more states are starting to legalize wagering on sporting events, with even Canada getting in on the action recently. The taboo on sports betting is beginning to disappear, with mainstream sports teams partnering with sportsbooks and commercials for betting platforms airing frequently in sports media. Well, if we’re judging by some recent numbers, it’s also a good time to be a sportsbook. The money is flowing in for sportsbooks right now, with major sports from professional football to college basketball and beyond heating up. Some numbers are back on October sports betting, and state records are being shattered. Here’s what you need to know about the sports betting handle for New Jersey, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.
GAMBLING
Augusta Free Press

Betting in New Jersey: How legal is it and what are the top sites on the market?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. As Virginia set a record of $30.9 million for sports betting in September 2021, New Jersey’s milestone was over the top. An estimated $1.011 billion was wagered in September 2021, as revealed by Forbes, making a history of the first $1 billion revenue to be recorded in New Jersey in a single month. This represents a 35.1% increase from September 2020’s sports betting revenue that stood at $748.6 million.
NFL
GamingToday

New York Mobile Sports Betting Launch Clears Final Regulatory Jump

New York’s final mobile sports betting rules took effect Wednesday, putting a sportsbook app launch closer to reality. But that launch date, if known, hasn’t been made public. A spokesman at the New York State Gaming Commission told WKBW’s Jeff Russo that the launch date “depends on the licensee getting...
HOBBIES
cdcgamingreports.com

New York: Seneca Gaming reinstates mask requirement

Seneca Gaming announced Monday that starting Tuesday, November 23, 2021, masks will be a requirement at all three of its properties, regardless of vaccination status. This new rule comes as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the region. The requirement will go into effect at 6 a.m. and...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Deutsche Bank conference: Casino recovery appears sustainable

Investors turned out in droves for the Deutsche Bank Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurant Conference in Miami, an estimated 60 percent more attendees than in 2019. Lead Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli hailed this as “a favorable signal for corporate travel.”. Recapping the conference, Santarelli turned first to the Las...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Evolution starts review of competitor’s illegal gambling claim

Evolution AB shares plunged as the Swedish online gambling giant reached out to regulators in New Jersey and launched an internal review after a competitor accused the company of doing business in banned countries. The stock tumbled as much as 19% to 993 kronor in Stockholm, the most since its...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Casino stocks hit by news of new COVID variant; observers take wait-and-see approach on industry that’s proven to be resilient

The Dow posted its worst drop of 2021 with casino stocks taking a hit Friday as investors feared a new COVID strain will hamper travel, gaming, and the broader economy. But those who monitor gaming are less concerned about any fallout in the U.S., believing it would take much more dire news to have an impact on an industry that’s been resilient with strong revenues during the pandemic. Instead, they said it’s best to take a wait-and-see approach to the impact.
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

Dreamscape To Launch Immersive Virtual Reality Destination In Partnership With AMC Theatres® At New Jersey’s Westfield Garden State Plaza

Opening November 19, advanced tickets are available now for the highly anticipated location in Paramus, New Jersey. Dreamscape, the location-based immersive virtual reality company, announced it will open its next venue in Paramus, New Jersey, Dreamscape at AMC Garden State, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza on November 19, 2021. Launched in partnership with AMC Theatres®, Dreamscape will be located within the AMC Garden State 16 theatre. Serving the greater New Jersey and New York metro area, audiences can purchase advanced tickets for the location from dreamscapeimmersive.com.
PARAMUS, NJ
mommypoppins.com

New Jersey

The Magic of Lights returns to New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday, November 19, and runs through the holiday season until January 2, 2022. Desperate for some pandemic-era holiday merriment, my family tried out the Magic of Lights drive-thru in Holmdel for the first time last year. Naturally, our young kids (all under age 8) were antsy on the 40-minute drive south on the Garden State Parkway. But –– upon reaching the gates of this outdoor, drive-thru holiday village, they were beyond thrilled and dazzled by the seemingly millions of lights, dancing elves, cheery Santa figures, blinking holiday trees, sweet illuminated scenes, and the eye-popping tunnel of lights.
POLITICS
Screendaily

Netflix launches website touting popularity lists based on new viewership metric

Netflix has launched a website reporting its most popular films and shows around the world based on its new metric measuring hours viewed. Starting today (November 16) the metrics on Top10 on Netflix, replaces the streamer’s previous measurement which recorded the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes of a piece of content in its first 28 days on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
cdcgamingreports.com

Florida: Churchill Downs sells former racetrack land near Calder Casino for $291 million

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Nov. 22 an agreement to sell 115.7 acres of land near Calder Casino for $291 million to the real estate company Link Logistics. The closing of the sale of the property, anticipated in the first half of 2022, is subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions. CDI is planning to use certain proceeds of the sale to purchase or invest in replacement property that qualifies as an Internal Revenue Code §1031 transaction, the company said in a release.
FLORIDA STATE

