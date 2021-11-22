2022 LEIC Calendars Make Excellent Gift

Supplies: head pins, small pliers, beads, angel wing beads, earring wires and safety backs. Time to make: 20 to 30 minutes. Take a head pin and select a bead that has a body shape to slide on the pin. Add angel wing bead. Add small bead for head and then one for halo. Cut head pin to about 1/2 inch. Using round nose or needle-nosed pliers, grab the wire and bend in one direction, then loop it back in the other direction. Find a YouTube video on looping head pins. Once you get it, it is easy. Open loop at bottom of earring wire by bending it slightly in one direction just enough to loop on the earring. You have an earring! As I worked on this, it occurred to me that these would be great ornaments for mini trees, just substitute ornament hooks for the earring wires.

