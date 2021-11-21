Hewitt-Trussville wrestling finishes in top 6 at 2021 Gulf Coast Clash

From The Tribune staff reports

MOBILE — Hewitt-Trussville’s wrestling team placed 6th out of 30 teams at the Gulf Coast Clash in Mobile on Saturday, November 20, 2o21.

This is the Huskies’ second successful outing in as many weeks, as the team went 5-0 at the S.E. Pond Duals at Thompson to open the season on November 13.

Below is a recap for the HT Wrestlers and how they performed at the Gulf Coast Clash:

106 Elite Varsity Clark Box (7-2) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Clark Box (Hewitt Trussville) 7-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Clark Box (Hewitt Trussville) 7-2 won by decision over Bradley Hastings (Hewitt Trussville) 7-5 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal – Wesley Miller (McAdory) 3-1 won by major decision over Clark Box (Hewitt Trussville) 7-2 (MD 15-4)

Cons. Semi – Clark Box (Hewitt Trussville) 7-2 won by decision over Bodi Harris (Jesuit) 8-4 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match – John Nelson (Valdosta) 8-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Clark Box (Hewitt Trussville) 7-2 (SV-1 4-2)

120 Elite Varsity Chris Weaver (8-1) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chris Weaver (Hewitt Trussville) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Chris Weaver (Hewitt Trussville) 8-1 won by fall over Kyle Houser (Catholic) 9-6 (Fall 1:20)

Semifinal – Chris Weaver (Hewitt Trussville) 8-1 won by fall over Nathaniel Philman (Spain Park) 1-3 (Fall 2:57)

1st Place Match – Jacob Elsensohn (Brother Martin) 13-0 won by major decision over Chris Weaver (Hewitt Trussville) 8-1 (MD 16-4)

138 Elite Varsity Delvecchio Alston (6-3) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Delvecchio Alston (Hewitt Trussville) 6-3 won by fall over Evan Catlin (Foley) 0-2 (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 2 – Cameron Gandolfi (Archbishop Rummel) 7-4 won by decision over Delvecchio Alston (Hewitt Trussville) 6-3 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Delvecchio Alston (Hewitt Trussville) 6-3 won by fall over Spencer Munn (Prattville) 0-2 (Fall 1:42)

Cons. Round 3 – Delvecchio Alston (Hewitt Trussville) 6-3 won by fall over Aidan Foust (Bob Jones) 4-3 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 4 – Max Yegge (Indian Land) 5-2 won by major decision over Delvecchio Alston (Hewitt Trussville) 6-3 (MD 8-0)

145 Elite Varsity Logan Reaves (8-2) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Logan Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 8-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Logan Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 8-2 won by fall over Ben Shaw (Fairhope) 5-2 (Fall 1:24)

Quarterfinal – Logan Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 8-2 won by fall over Cameron Bradley (Valdosta) 6-2 (Fall 5:07)

Semifinal – Dylan Layton (Indian Land) 4-0 won by fall over Logan Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 8-2 (Fall 3:15)

Cons. Semi – Logan Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 8-2 won by fall over Ben Shaw (Fairhope) 5-2 (Fall 2:18)

3rd Place Match – Logan Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 8-2 won by fall over Scott Davidson (Bob Jones) 8-2 (Fall 0:56)

152 Elite Varsity Lucas Reaves (5-2) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 5-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Lucas Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 5-2 won by major decision over Gabe Maddox (Spain Park) 3-2 (MD 18-6)

Quarterfinal – Lucas Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 5-2 won by fall over Greg White (Valdosta) 7-3 (Fall 3:11)

Semifinal – Lucas Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 5-2 won by decision over Woody Fipps (Mountain Brook) 10-2 (Dec 6-3)

1st Place Match – James Latona (Thompson) 10-0 won by decision over Lucas Reaves (Hewitt Trussville) 5-2 (Dec 6-1)

160 Elite Varsity Andrew Shelton (8-3) placed 3rd and scored 20.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Shelton (Hewitt Trussville) 8-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Andrew Shelton (Hewitt Trussville) 8-3 won by fall over Gabriel Pierre (Brother Martin) 3-2 (Fall 1:20)

Quarterfinal – Andrew Shelton (Hewitt Trussville) 8-3 won by tech fall over Matthew Bell (Helena) 3-2 (TF-1.5 4:55 (22-7))

Semifinal – Will Garrett (Thompson) 5-2 won by major decision over Andrew Shelton (Hewitt Trussville) 8-3 (MD 15-7)

Cons. Semi – Andrew Shelton (Hewitt Trussville) 8-3 won by decision over David Latimer (Robertsdale) 5-3 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match – Andrew Shelton (Hewitt Trussville) 8-3 won by major decision over Michael Price (Catholic) 6-3 (MD 12-4)

170 Elite Varsity Luke Golden (2-3) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Luke Golden (Hewitt Trussville) 2-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Luke Golden (Hewitt Trussville) 2-3 won by fall over Taylor Robinson (Thomasville) 2-2 (Fall 2:33)

Quarterfinal – Luke Golden (Hewitt Trussville) 2-3 won by fall over Jackson Mitchell (Spain Park) 2-2 (Fall 0:36)

Semifinal – Rocco Horvath (Brother Martin) 14-0 won by major decision over Luke Golden (Hewitt Trussville) 2-3 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Semi – Cedric Stewart (Valdosta) 9-2 won by major decision over Luke Golden (Hewitt Trussville) 2-3 (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match – Kurtis Taylor (Tuscaloosa County) 4-2 won by major decision over Luke Golden (Hewitt Trussville) 2-3 (MD 13-5)

182 Elite Varsity Cameron Cantwell (5-6) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt Trussville) 5-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt Trussville) 5-6 won by fall over Matthew Schneller (Brother Martin) 4-7 (Fall 2:51)

Quarterfinal – Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt Trussville) 5-6 won by decision over Ronin Amsler (Bob Jones) 6-2 (Dec 18-12)

Semifinal – Savian Graham (McAdory) 3-1 won by major decision over Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt Trussville) 5-6 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Semi – Matthew Mcfall (Helena) 7-1 won by decision over Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt Trussville) 5-6 (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match – Thomas Domangue (Catholic) 10-3 won by fall over Cameron Cantwell (Hewitt Trussville) 5-6 (Fall 1:56)

220 Elite Varsity Chris Hawkins (7-3) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Chris Hawkins (Hewitt Trussville) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – David Floyd (Indian Land) 5-0 won by fall over Chris Hawkins (Hewitt Trussville) 7-3 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 2 – Chris Hawkins (Hewitt Trussville) 7-3 won by fall over Bobby Hosae (Thomasville) 0-2 (Fall 1:58)

Cons. Round 3 – Chris Hawkins (Hewitt Trussville) 7-3 won by forfeit over Benjamin Bazzel (Baker) 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 4 – Tank Mays (Bob Jones) 5-3 won by decision over Chris Hawkins (Hewitt Trussville) 7-3 (Dec 2-1)

132 Varsity Sean Barnes (3-2) placed 9th. Champ. Round 1 – Sean Barnes (Hewitt Trussville) 3-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Jason Coats (Robertsdale) 0-2 won by fall over Sean Barnes (Hewitt Trussville) 3-2 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 3 – Sean Barnes (Hewitt Trussville) 3-2 won by fall over Sean Barnett (Saraland) 0-3 (Fall 4:36)

Semifinal – Sean Barnes (Hewitt Trussville) 3-2 won by injury default over Bryce Boothe (Fairhope) 3-3 (Inj. 2:34)

9th Place Match – Sean Barnes (Hewitt Trussville) 3-2 won by fall over Jack Abenoja (Mountain Brook) 0-2 (Fall 2:49)