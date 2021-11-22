ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Local church holds Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

By Michelle Richardson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXF36_0d3VHsjU00

As the holidays get closer more and more people are stepping up to help those in need.

This weekend, those at Saint John Christian Community Church hosted a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

Here's a look at the event where people stopped by to pick up food items and canned goods.

Deacon Sheldon Ramsey says this is the 38th year he has helped people get the food they need.

People should also keep in mind that it's important to give all year round; not just near the holidays.

"People are more than hungry just on Thanksgiving day, that's why we do it at the end of the month every single month. Whether its a cook out or stew and bottled water. So that's why we do ours before Thanksgiving, because people are hungry every day of the week."

Deacon Ramsey says the giveaway was funded by generous donations from the community.

Last year during the pandemic the church was worried about being able to take care of those in need after so many people lost their jobs and donations dwindled.

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook, East Rockaway help those in need at Thanksgiving

For the 11th straight year, Barbara and Doug Herrmann and a team of volunteers will be busy on Thanksgiving morning, preparing and cooking food for those in need. Typically, the Herrmanns organize an in-person Thanksgiving Day meal at Bethany Congregational Church for community members in need of friendship and fellowship on the holiday. For the second year in a row, however, they will prepare and pack meals for delivery to residents in Lynbrook, East Rockaway, Oceanside, Rockville Centre and Franklin Square because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meals will also be available for pickup and takeout at the church, at 100 Main St., on Thanksgiving Day, which wasn’t an option last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty churches hold community Thanksgiving service Thursday

LIBERTY — A community Thanksgiving worship service will be held for anyone to attend outdoors at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Community of Christ, 1220 W. Liberty Drive. There will be worship by candlelight, as well as singing, giving thanks for the gift of neighbors and praying for the community.
hudsontv.com

Updated: Guttenberg to Hold Thanksgiving Dinner For Senior Citizens

THIS STORY HAS A CORRECTED ADDRESS Senior citizens living in Guttenberg are invited to attend this year’s, annual Thanksgiving Dinner at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 23. The dinner will take place at 7005 Boulevard East. If you would like to attend, you are asked to RSVP to Belkis Rubio...
coladaily.com

Blythewood church offering clothes, housewares this weekend to those in need

Sandy Level Baptist Church in Blythewood will open its Tricia’s Trunk clothing ministry to needy residents from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. Tricia’s Trunk is a community closet offering clothing for children and adults, coats, shoes, toys, books, linens and small housewares to anyone needing the items. Visitors can select up to 15 items per person.
newbritainindependent.com

PAL and Black Ministerial Alliance To Hold Thanksgiving Takeout Event for Those in Need

New Britain PAL and the New Britain Black Ministerial Alliance are holding a Takeout Thanksgiving for those in need. Event organizers say that, “The New Britain Police Athletic League and Black Ministerial Alliance will be hosting our annual Thanksgiving takeout.”. “If you know anyone who will be in need of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community group feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A local group working toward ending the violence in Rochester, as well as bridging the divide between police and the community, is shifting its focus Friday to feeding those in needs. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County teamed up with elected officials, law enforcement and...
KWTX

Temple: Local church brings back traditional turkey dinner fundraiser

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - St. Mary Catholic Church hosted a traditional turkey dinner fundraiser for the first time in seven years Sunday. The event first ended years ago because the original cooks unfortunately passed away. However, with the help of dozens of volunteers, more than 50 donated turkeys and learning the recipe for the secret stuffing, everything came together.
clarkstonnews.com

Locals helping those in need with holidays approaching

As the cold weather rolls in and people are spending more time indoors, that doesn’t ring true for everyone. Michele Robinson, manager of the Lighthouse Clarkston office, said Lighthouse has seen an overall need in the local community increase in all areas, including calls for help with emergency shelter, housing, food, utility support, and more.
wdhn.com

Wiregrass ministries help those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, it can be a time of gathering with friends and family over good food, however, for some, Thanksgiving can be a reminder of not knowing where their next meal will be coming from. That’s why two Wiregrass ministries are...
NewsTimes

Forum on Faith: Out of a Ridgefield church, volunteers provide food to those in need

“I wake up the third Friday of the month excited for the day because I know that I’m going to the church to volunteer with the mobile food pantry,” Jim explained to me. Retirement has given Jim the flexibility to do more service in the community. An active member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Jim’s heart for serving the community stems out of his lifelong faith in God who loves unconditionally. Love is action. Jim’s response to God’s love is to do all he can to let others know God’s love for them as well.
The Augusta Chronicle

Thanksgiving turkey giveaways in Augusta continue for those in need

Volunteers joined together at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Augusta on Thursday to give out about 300 turkeys along with bags of sweet potatoes and collard greens. Held for the second year, the church also runs a food pantry twice a month, which sees about 200 guests every month, according to the Rev. Clarence Moore, the church's pastor.
WNYT

Concerned For The Hungry provides Thanksgiving Baskets to those in need

Andrew Gnoinski Jr., still remembers the first time he gave Thanksgiving baskets to people in need in Schenectady County 40 years ago. "This older woman, I could tell her coat was patched, and she was needy, she had me hand all the stuff out of the box to her over the table because she was putting it in one of those shopping carts. When I got done doing that, she leaned over and kissed me and said thank you very much, and I still get choked up," Gnoinski said.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Partnering Up to Help Others

Several groups across the city are emphasizing the 'giving' part of thanksgiving. Tuesday fashion chain DTLR donated $1,000 as well as boxes of groceries to help the Bea Gaddy family center get food to those in need.
CHARITIES
Macomb Daily

McWarm welcomes those in need at St. Margaret Church

St. Clair Shores resident Carolyn Johnson never thought when she started volunteering at the St. Margaret of Scotland Church warming center 18 years ago that she would become its director or the McWarm program would grow into what it is today. “I was working at the sign-in table, and one...
KWTX

Waco: Local church turkey dinner giveaway helps dozens

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - First Methodist Church Waco helped provide 100 free turkey dinners to families in need Sunday evening. The event was orchestrated by the church and Tynna Dixon to honor a young man who gave back to the community hundreds of times. Dixon’s son, Daylen, was killed in...
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy