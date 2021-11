Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show. Could marriage be in Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's future?. Her father, actor Don Johnson, gave his take during the Nov. 17 episode Good Day New York. When asked if a wedding could be in the cards for the couple in the next year or so, the Miami Vice legend replied, "Oh god! I don't think much further than about the next seven to eight seconds." However, he suggested he wouldn't be opposed to the idea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO