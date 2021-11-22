ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Sacramento Bee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets' latest defeat, and it's hard to blame him. His team had several chances to pull out a win against an AFC East rival. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a 24-17 loss to the Miami...

www.sacbee.com

Fox News

Dolphins win third straight, top Jets 24-17

Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory. A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins (4-7) overcame some penalties...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins @ The Stinkin’ Jets A Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the Miami Dolphins as they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. We look at the matchup and close with our predictions.
NFL
Mercury News

Joe Flacco, Jets fall flat in Week 11 loss to Dolphins

The “Flacc Attack” was back, but the Jets offense failed to muster enough points as Gang Green lost, 24-17, to the Miami Dolphins. It was a close-fought matchup, which differed from the last three losses when they’re outscored by 84 points. But Robert Saleh, whose Jets are 2-8, was still frustrated by the end result because he feels they gave the game away versus the Dolphins taking it.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

First Look | Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in Week 11, coached by Brian Flores, who has an 18-24 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins. Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (62.7%, 1,283 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT) Rushing leader: RB Myles Gaskin (100 carries, 344...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson points out that the biggest question mark of the Dolphins upcoming offseason is who will man the left tackle spot for the foreseeable future. Jackson feels the team will likely turn to free agency and spend more assets in an attempt to shore up the offensive line, as second-round OT Liam Eichenberg has graded out as the worst offensive tackle in the NFL.
NFL
Trentonian

Jets fail to overcome self-inflicted issues in home loss to Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD — Recently, there seems to be one team that the Jets have a great deal of success in beating. Gang Green took seven penalties for just 48 yards, but many of them were costly, and helped lead to a demoralizing 24-17 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Denver Post

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ workmanlike, 24-17 win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins did what was needed on Sunday. They beat the Jets, 24-17, to run their win streak to three games and buy some hope for a strong finish. 1. Player of the game: Tua Tagovailoa. He did everything asked. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards a touchdown and an interception. He wasn’t great. He wasn’t asked to be more than efficiently good. And he came through on the road. The one way the Dolphins lose to the downtrodden Jets is if Tua makes mistakes. He stepped into a throw and hit a wide-open Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown after Jets rookie Isaiah Dunn blew coverage. OK, it was slightly underthrown if you want style points. But Tua later hung in against a rush and made a good throw and what proved to be the winning touchdown, a 5-yarder to Myles Gaskin over the middle. True, this was the Jets, who have the worst scoring defense in the league (allowing 32.9 points a game entering Sunday). And Tua threw a bad pass for an interception to set up the Jets’ first touchdown. But, for the most part, he did what he was asked to do and did it well.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Dolphins defeat Jets in upset 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-14 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. From the opening offensive possession, the Miami Dolphins put together a fantastic 11 play 83-yard drive which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Waddle. The Jets defense responded on the Dolphins second possession, turning Tua Tagovailoa interception into a score to tie the game.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Jets’ disastrous defense collapses late in loss to Dolphins

The Jets defense, fresh off of one of the worst stretches in NFL history, was in desperate need of a get-right game. Enter the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ opponent on Sunday came into MetLife Stadium with one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 27th in points per game (17.9), 29th in yards per game (302.7), and 31st in both yards per carry (3.4) and yards per reception (9.8). Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranked 28th in the league in passing yards per game (199.7) and averaged just over a touchdown in his six appearances this season.
NFL
OCRegister

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 win over New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even...
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Continue Late Season Surge, Beating Jets 24-17

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins continue their late season surge by winning their third straight game, beating the Jets on the road 24-17. Miami came out strong, took the lead and picked up their first road win from since the opening game of the season in New England. First Of All The 83-yard opening drive was the longest touchdown drive the Dolphins have had this season. Tua Tagovailoa was in command and torched the inexperienced Jets secondary. The creative play calling kept the Jets off balance and guessing. They also got the ball in the hands of the best players, Jaylen Waddle and...
NFL
OCRegister

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17

The Dolphins did what they had to Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was efficient. The running game worked. The defense made 37-year-old Joe Flacco look like that, for the most part. Three straight wins give the second half of the year a chance. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. Two AFC East teams played...
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh bullish on Jets' young talent after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are one of the youngest teams in the NFL and it shows every time they take the field. One week New York looks likes it is making serious strides in the right direction. The next it looks like it could be defeated by a middle-of-the-road college football program. All of that can be traced back to its youth and inexperience.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 11/22/21: Dolphins Defeat Jets 24 - 17

The Dolphins are now on a three game winning streak after they defeated the Jets yesterday. Tua Tagovailoa and the offense had a solid day, while the defense did not play up to standards after their performance last week. Byron Jones was beat by Elijah Moore while the Dolphins ran their cover-0 look and I guess that’s why the veteran, Joe Flacco, started for the Jets. Either way, a win is a win and the Dolphins will travel back home to take on Cam Newton and the Panthers next Sunday.
NFL
thejetpress.com

3 interesting stats from the NY Jets Week 11 loss to the Dolphins

2. NY Jets QB Joe Flacco's efficient blitz-beating performance. The Jets made the decision to start Joe Flacco on Sunday for numerous reasons. But far and away the most significant was because they believed Flacco gave them the best chance to win in this particular matchup. Their reasoning was rooted...
NFL
USA Today

USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets among league's worst after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are officially the worst team in the AFC East — at least for now — after their 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. New York and Miami went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 14 on Sunday, but the Dolphins found their way offensively and kept the Jets out of the end zone to secure the win at MetLife Stadium. Gang Green did not fare poorly against Miami, but it did far from enough to put together a winning effort in the end.
NFL
WTOP

Newton, Panthers set to visit Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

CAROLINA (5-6) at MIAMI (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Carolina by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 5-6; Miami 5-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost...
NFL

