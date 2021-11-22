ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to be a 5-star traveler this holiday season

ABC7
If you skipped holiday travel last year (or haven't traveled at all during the pandemic), your travel skills might be rusty. Plus, some travel etiquette has changed.

Recent history indicates that this holiday travel season will be challenging, as evidenced by chaos seen over this year's holiday and summer weekends. More than 2,800 Spirit Airlines flights were canceled during a busy travel weekend this summer. Over separate October weekends, American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, and Southwest canceled more than 1,800. All those events were attributed in part to staffing shortages.

While you might feel understandably surly over a situation that causes you to miss a trip or forces you to pay for a last-minute hotel, sour attitudes probably won't fix things.

Being courteous might get you the preferred room, the last available seat or a complimentary upgrade. Plus, being proactive could make travel more efficient for not just you, but everyone else. Here are five tips to help you be a five-star traveler this holiday season.

MAKE OTHERS' WORK MORE EFFICIENT

You've heard the incessant announcements at the boarding gate, pleading with people to check their roller bags on full flights.

The earlier you check your bag, the earlier it's loaded. If the last person to board is the one whose bag gets pried from their hands and sent to cargo, it's more likely that takeoff will be delayed than had all bags been loaded earlier. Thankfully, many airline credit cards offer free checked bags, and it's also a perk often offered to airline elite status members. So you might want to think about checking your bag at the counter before you even get through security. Or, if you know you'll be last to board anyway, gate-check it early.

When it comes to cleaning, many hotel companies provide housekeeping only upon request. Consider if you really need it - or if you can make your own bed.

The leisure and hospitality industry lost 8.2 million jobs in March and April 2020 - an employment decline of 49%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While travel-related jobs are returning (the air transportation sector added 9,200 jobs in October and the accommodations sector added 23,200 jobs), be cognizant that employees may be new, and companies may still be short-staffed. If you use services like housekeeping, tip generously.

USE TECH TO SPEED THINGS UP

In some cases, technology can solve problems you might otherwise have needed an employee for.

Use mobile check-in to display your airline boarding pass on your phone, no printing necessary. You can also expedite your security wait time with apps like Clear, which use biometric data and allow you to skip to the front of the line. Some hotels can send virtual keys via mobile check-in, so you can skip the front desk altogether. Preorder meals online so cashiers don't have to take your order.

RESPECT COVID SAFETY POLICIES

A June letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland from 10 major pilot and flight attendant unions cited a "substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers' unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers."

About 73% of 2021's unruly passenger reports have been mask-related, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"The duty of enforcing this rule falls to our pilots and flight attendants at 30,000 feet, and passengers who refuse to comply make our difficult jobs harder than they have to be," said Capt. Eric Ferguson, president of the Allied Pilots Association, a union representing American Airlines pilots, in an August statement.

Even if you disagree with policies, respect the employees who have to follow them. And understand that COVID-19 safety rules vary by location. One city might be tougher than another, so don't be surprised if your road trip lunch break is mask-free but you're required to don masks during dinner.

BE CONSIDERATE OF OTHERS

Given the rate of unruly passenger reports, it's perhaps no coincidence that some airlines have suspended in-flight alcoholic beverage service. Even if you're having a tipple in the terminal before takeoff, drink and act appropriately.

Anywhere you go, have respect for others' personal space - especially during a pandemic - and remember that a little kindness goes a long way in the service industry.

GO AHEAD AND COMPLAIN (TO THE RIGHT PERSON)

It's OK to complain when things are truly bad. Most travel companies offer online customer service forms, and many use social media to field complaints. Just remember that the customer service employee may not have the power to immediately fix the situation.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Sure, there are the grumpy or entitled folk who act like one-star travelers at airports and hotels, but it doesn't help anyone to be that person. To have a five-star travel experience, first be a five-star traveler yourself.

NBC Bay Area

Mail Carriers Starting Rounds Earlier Than Usual During the Holidays

Mail carriers for the U.S. Postal Service will start their rounds earlier than usual in the Bay Area during the holiday season to keep up with heavy volumes of mail and packages expected over the next month. Neighborhood letter carriers will be out as early as 6 a.m. during the...
INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.
TRAVEL
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But almost two years of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the recent research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

FedEx delivery driver sparks debate after showing truck full of packages and urging people to shop ‘in person’

A FedEx employee has sparked a debate after sharing a video of his truck full of packages after Thanksgiving and urging people to “shop in person”.On Friday, Roger Ruiz, from Chicago, Illinois, who goes by the username @rogerruiz4 on TikTok, shared a video to the app in which he could be seen filming all of the packages piled up in the back of his delivery truck.On the video, which featured an animation of Homer Simpson crying, Ruiz wrote: “This is what a FedEx truck looks like after Thanksgiving. Please shop in person.”The video, which has been viewed more than 223,000...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Chicago

FAA Fines Unruly Passenger $9,000 For Removing Mask And Berating Flight Attendants On Trip From Chicago To Connecticut

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Small Business Saturday Offers North Texans Another Day Of Deals And Steals

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re not shopped out yet, tomorrow offers another day of deals and steals. However, now the focus shifts to local businesses for Small Business Saturday. Small businesses in DFW get ready for Small Business Saturday (Credit: Erin Jones/CBSDFW) At Renew Beauty in Northpark Center, which just celebrated its 13th anniversary, it’s been constant foot traffic all day. “We’ve seen such an increase in sales and today was really amazing,” owner Louise Proulx said. ”It’s probably the best crowds I’ve seen since we’ve gotten started.” At L Bartlett in Snider Plaza, same situation. Manager and Buyer Lizzy Martin said heading into...
TEXAS STATE
