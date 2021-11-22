ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets' latest defeat, and it's hard to blame him. His team had several chances to pull out a win against an AFC East rival. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a 24-17 loss to the Miami...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dolphins win third straight, top Jets 24-17

Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory. A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins (4-7) overcame some penalties...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 win over New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even suggest that the Dolphins (4-7) could finish this season with a winning record, it’s possible that Miami ...
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ disastrous defense collapses late in loss to Dolphins

The Jets defense, fresh off of one of the worst stretches in NFL history, was in desperate need of a get-right game. Enter the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ opponent on Sunday came into MetLife Stadium with one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 27th in points per game (17.9), 29th in yards per game (302.7), and 31st in both yards per carry (3.4) and yards per reception (9.8). Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranked 28th in the league in passing yards per game (199.7) and averaged just over a touchdown in his six appearances this season.
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Continue Late Season Surge, Beating Jets 24-17

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins continue their late season surge by winning their third straight game, beating the Jets on the road 24-17. Miami came out strong, took the lead and picked up their first road win from since the opening game of the season in New England. First Of All The 83-yard opening drive was the longest touchdown drive the Dolphins have had this season. Tua Tagovailoa was in command and torched the inexperienced Jets secondary. The creative play calling kept the Jets off balance and guessing. They also got the ball in the hands of the best players, Jaylen Waddle and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
NJ.com

NFL Week 11: Miami Dolphins defeat New York Jets, 24-17

NFL Week 11: Miami Dolphins defeat New York Jets, 24-17 New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) pulls off his helmet after he was shaken up during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins won, 24-17. 4 / 32.
NFL
New York Post

Joe Flacco doesn’t change Jets’ fortunes in loss to Dolphins

New quarterback, same result. The Jets’ move to start veteran Joe Flacco did not result in a win for Gang Green, as they fell to the Dolphins 24-17 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The loss drops the Jets to 2-8 after three straight losses. The Dolphins moved to 4-7, winning...
NFL
OCRegister

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17

The Dolphins did what they had to Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was efficient. The running game worked. The defense made 37-year-old Joe Flacco look like that, for the most part. Three straight wins give the second half of the year a chance. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. Two AFC East teams played...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins @ Jets Preview

Don’t look now but the Dolphins have won two straight including a 22-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday to get to 3-7. The defense seems to be coming alive with another strong performance. The offense seemed to find a groove late in the game when Tua Tagovailoa came in for the injured Jacoby Brissett. Tua is expected to start with DT Christian Wilkins and LB Andrew Van Ginkel questionable and RB Duke Johnson elevated to the active roster. The Jets have given up 40+ points in 3 of the last 4 games and Joe Flacco is expected to start at quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#Afc East#Td
ganggreennation.com

Final Score: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

In the New York Jets’ 10th game of the 2021 season the Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, 24 - 17. On the first drive of the game the Dolphins marched right down the field against a Jets defense that as usual looked lost. The Dolphins scored a quick touchdown to take an early 7 - 0 lead. From there, something unexpected happened. The Jets defense showed up. They held the Dolphins offense in check the rest of the first half. The Jets managed a touchdown of their own off a rare interception by the defense and the Jets went into the half tied at 7 - 7. This was the first game all year that the Jets did not trail at halftime.
NFL
OCRegister

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ workmanlike, 24-17 win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins did what was needed on Sunday. They beat the Jets, 24-17, to run their win streak to three games and buy some hope for a strong finish. 1. Player of the game: Tua Tagovailoa. He did everything asked. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards a touchdown and an interception. He wasn’t great. He wasn’t asked to be more than efficiently good. And he came through on the road. The one way the Dolphins lose to the downtrodden Jets is if Tua makes mistakes. He stepped into a throw and hit a wide-open Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown after Jets rookie Isaiah Dunn blew coverage. OK, it was slightly underthrown if you want style points. But Tua later hung in against a rush and made a good throw and what proved to be the winning touchdown, a 5-yarder to Myles Gaskin over the middle. True, this was the Jets, who have the worst scoring defense in the league (allowing 32.9 points a game entering Sunday). And Tua threw a bad pass for an interception to set up the Jets’ first touchdown. But, for the most part, he did what he was asked to do and did it well.
NFL
nny360.com

Dolphins knock off Jets, 24-17

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a tie-breaking one to Myles Gaskin in the fourth quarter, as the Miami Dolphins outlasted the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Gaskin, who had slipped out of the backfield on third-and-goal,...
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh bullish on Jets' young talent after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are one of the youngest teams in the NFL and it shows every time they take the field. One week New York looks likes it is making serious strides in the right direction. The next it looks like it could be defeated by a middle-of-the-road college football program. All of that can be traced back to its youth and inexperience.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets among league's worst after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are officially the worst team in the AFC East — at least for now — after their 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. New York and Miami went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 14 on Sunday, but the Dolphins found their way offensively and kept the Jets out of the end zone to secure the win at MetLife Stadium. Gang Green did not fare poorly against Miami, but it did far from enough to put together a winning effort in the end.
NFL
thejetpress.com

3 interesting stats from the NY Jets Week 11 loss to the Dolphins

2. NY Jets QB Joe Flacco's efficient blitz-beating performance. The Jets made the decision to start Joe Flacco on Sunday for numerous reasons. But far and away the most significant was because they believed Flacco gave them the best chance to win in this particular matchup. Their reasoning was rooted...
NFL
WTOP

Newton, Panthers set to visit Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

CAROLINA (5-6) at MIAMI (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Carolina by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 5-6; Miami 5-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost...
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ John Franklin-Myers washes off stink of killer penalty against Dolphins with huge day in win over Texans

HOUSTON — John Franklin-Myers wanted so badly to score a touchdown. Like every defensive lineman at every level of football, he dreams of forcing a takeaway, getting the ball in his hands and running across the field into the endzone. And when he intercepted Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the opening drive of the Jets 24-21 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday, he had his eyes set on pay dirt.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy