ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Unforced errors' once again doom Jets in loss to Dolphins

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nr3Q5_0d3VEMXH00

To say the news that Joe Flacco was going to start Sunday’s game wasn’t warmly received was an understatement – but so, too, would be saying that Flacco didn’t give the Jets a chance to win what was a winnable game, but was one they eventually lost 24-17.

“Ninety percent of the games in this league are lost, not won, and this one was lost,” head coach Robert Saleh said of all the miscues.

Flacco, at age 36, isn’t the same quarterback that was once the Super Bowl MVP, but he was both efficient (24-of-39, 61.5 percent completion rate) and effective (291 yards, two touchdowns) running Gang Green’s offense against a blitz-heavy Dolphins defense.

"He did what we all expected him to do: he settled the offense," head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "He faced a lot of pressure, he got hit a few times, got the ball where it needed to go. He did a good job out there."

The problem once again, though, was “unforced errors” by Gang Green.

"The offense, as a whole, did some good things," Flacco said. "But there were too many mistakes to win a football game."

“They say that more games are lost than won in the NFL, and you can look at every game and feel that,” added John-Franklin Myers. “More teams beat themselves, and this is one of those times.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Jets team gear

The big mistake, unfortunately, was Flacco being hit from behind and fumbling in the second quarter, when the Jets were inside Miami’s 10-yard line in a tie game and poised to add more. It was his only turnover of the day, but that, plus the missed field goal on the final drive of the half, meant that the Jets saw two second-quarter trips into Miami territory end in zero points.

“He should have been accounted for. I won't say by who. Joe knows he should have been accounted for,” Saleh said of Dolphins DB Byron Jones, who forced the fumble.

"We broke the huddle fast and were trying to get a pick flat; he ended up being open there, but the guy jumped up on the line, so I double-clutched it, and it came free,” Flacco said. “There’s going to be a guy free there, it’s just a matter of which one.”

Flacco also had an intentional grounding call inside Miami’s red zone that turned another opportunity into a field goal, the only one of three opportunities kicker Matt Ammendola converted on the day.

“Miscommunication on the routes, and I was really just trying to throw it over his head,” Flacco said. “I didn’t want to make a mistake on the play, so I threw it away.”

And, he lamented a holding call on a second-quarter drive that turned what would’ve been first-and-10 at Miami’s 27 into a 2 nd -and-11 at midfield, which led to two incompletions and a punt.

“I felt like we were starting to get some momentum, but our momentum was always stopped,” Flacco said. “I feel like if we could’ve put one in the end zone, maybe we could’ve taken off, but we just couldn’t do it.”

“In the end, you have to score points in the red zone,” said offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. “In the fourth quarter we had like 10 plays; you need to be out there moving the offense.”

There were more that were killer in the second half, some undisciplined and some unexplainable. For the latter, the Jets had to burn two timeouts on the same third-quarter drive as the intentional grounding call drive, which likely changed their later decisions. Saleh blamed the coaching and said “we have to get that fixed,” but the QB had a slightly different thought.

"One they held us over the ball a bit, and you think they’d pump the clock, but they said we got the eligible lineman in late,” Flacco said, “and the other we just didn’t have the right personnel in the field to run it. We were calling some stuff and didn't have the right guys to do it on the field. All of a sudden the clock gets away from us."

On the former, the Jets took two defensive penalties in the fourth that may have also changed the game immensely. The first saw John-Franklin Myers flagged for roughing the passer on a 3 rd -and-4 at the Jets’ 5, turning what would likely have been a field goal attempt into a Dolphins touchdown shortly thereafter that made it 21-14.

Saleh would only say “that was unacceptable,” and the offender concurred.

“Honestly, in the moment, I didn’t hit him late because it happened so fast,” Franklin-Myers said. “But I know I have to be better. We got that stop, and that can’t happen. That penalty arguably cost us the game, and at the end of the day, that can’t happen on my end regardless.”

Miami got their final points in a similar fashion on their next drive, as the Jets finally got to Tua Tagovailoa on a 3 rd -and-3 at New York’s 31, which would have forced a long field goal attempt at best…but rookie corner Jason Pinnock was flagged for holding Mike Gesicki, and Miami got a free first down later converted into a field goal.”

“He was being aggressive with a big tight end, and I’ll never fault being aggressive,” Saleh said.

Maybe not, but after two games where the defense was crushed, this time, they crushed themselves, and perhaps handed Miami a win with those two fourth-quarter miscues.

"I tell you all the time, whether you lose by one or 50, it doesn't matter," Saleh said, and he’s right – there are no style points in the NFL, nor is point differential a tiebreaker that matters to the Jets right now.

What matters, though, is winning, and in Saleh’s mind, the Jets may not be doing that, but what they are learning is how not to lose – which is the first step in the process.

"They're getting there. They're learning. You've got to learn how not to lose first, then you've got to learn how to win, then you've got to learn how to close games,” Saleh said. “Today was clearly one of those learning moments of how not to lose."

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021

Dan Marino is undeniably one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite not winning a Super Bowl, his skills and multiple records speak for themselves. In this one, we will dive into his career and Dan Marino’s net worth in 2021. Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $50...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins @ The Stinkin’ Jets A Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the Miami Dolphins as they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. We look at the matchup and close with our predictions.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

First Look | Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in Week 11, coached by Brian Flores, who has an 18-24 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins. Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (62.7%, 1,283 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT) Rushing leader: RB Myles Gaskin (100 carries, 344...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Dolphins-Jets Preview

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian talk about last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens and the outstanding job by the Dolphins defense and also the curious situation of the Dolphins not starting Tua last week. We also have the latest roster update of Greg Little being placed on IR and Andrew Billings being signed to the practice squad. They open up the mailbag and answer your questions about the Dolphins running game, coaching staff, and building around Tua. They end the show with a preview of this week’s Jets-Dolphins game. What do the Dolphins have to do to come out on top with another win? Why the Jets are a bit dangerous and what are the keys to the game for Miami. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Top 10: Heartbreaking Losses

With the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons facing each other in the Week 11 Thursday night game, ESPN decided to run a story on its website listing the most heartbreaking loss every team in the league has endured because Atlanta blowing a 28-3 loss in the Super Bowl definitely qualifies as heartbreaking.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Unforced#Gang Green#Dolphins Db Byron Jones
Steelers Depot

John Harbaugh Laments Ravens’ ‘Error After Error’ Play In Loss To Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are licking their wounds after embarrassing themselves at home against a winless team. There are excuses if you want to find them—not having your quarterback is certainly a big one, and hey, it rained, you know—but ultimately, it was the team making mistakes and executing poorly that led to them ending up playing down to the 0:00 mark of the overtime period without a result.
NFL
Newsday

Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins, 24-17, in a Week 11 NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at MetLife Stadium. Jamison Crowder #82 of the New York Jets celebrates his first quarter touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with teammate Keelan Cole #88 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Mailbag: Week 11 Dolphins at Jets

It's the end of the week and that means it's time to answer your questions! The Dolphins are back on the road to face the division rival New York, and as we do weekly, we want to hear from you!. We'll dive into your questions posed on the weekly Twitter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Joe Flacco doesn’t change Jets’ fortunes in loss to Dolphins

New quarterback, same result. The Jets’ move to start veteran Joe Flacco did not result in a win for Gang Green, as they fell to the Dolphins 24-17 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The loss drops the Jets to 2-8 after three straight losses. The Dolphins moved to 4-7, winning...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Scouting the Jets’ opposition: Miami Dolphins

Last season, the Jets scored just three points in two games against the Dolphins as Miami won both games easily and ended the season with a 10-6 record. However, this year, they opened by losing seven of their first eight games. They enter this week’s matchup looking for their third straight win, though.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from the Jets' Week 11 loss to the Dolphins

Well, at least the Jets didn’t embarrass themselves for a third straight week. New York and the Dolphins went into the third quarter tied at 14 apiece after a 62-yard catch and run by Elijah Moore tied the score. Miami’s offense found its footing in the fourth, though, and its defense did enough to keep the Jets at bay in a 24-17 loss for Gang Green.
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh bullish on Jets' young talent after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are one of the youngest teams in the NFL and it shows every time they take the field. One week New York looks likes it is making serious strides in the right direction. The next it looks like it could be defeated by a middle-of-the-road college football program. All of that can be traced back to its youth and inexperience.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Saleh laments Jets’ mistakes in loss to Dolphins: ‘This one was lost’

The frustration was visible on Robert Saleh’s face and clear in his voice. The Jets coach knew his team had just let one get away. Mistakes doomed the Jets in a 24-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (2-8) entered the fourth quarter with the game tied but could not find a way to pull out their third win of the season in a game that was eminently winnable, unlike their previous three losses.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy