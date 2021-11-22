ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sooners Survive Another Close One to Keep Big 12 Title Hopes Alive

KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7mQS_0d3VE0CY00

Oklahoma’s football team won their sixth game of the season by a touchdown or less on Saturday, beating Iowa State 28-21 to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive.

The Sooners will likely have to beat Oklahoma State this Saturday, and if they make the championship game, will certainly have to beat OSU to win the Big 12 for the seventh straight season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Sooners#Iowa State#American Football#Osu
KFOR

Second Half Surge Leads Sooners Over UCF

Oklahoma's men's basketball team made 62 percent of their shots from the field in the second half and held off a late rally from Central Florida to beat the Knights 65-62 on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Cowboys Escape ORU With Overtime Win

Oklahoma State's Bryce Williams scored all three OSU baskets in overtime and scored a career high 21 points to lead the Cowboys to a 78-77 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Friday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy