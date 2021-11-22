Sooners Survive Another Close One to Keep Big 12 Title Hopes Alive

Oklahoma’s football team won their sixth game of the season by a touchdown or less on Saturday, beating Iowa State 28-21 to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive.

The Sooners will likely have to beat Oklahoma State this Saturday, and if they make the championship game, will certainly have to beat OSU to win the Big 12 for the seventh straight season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.