Mistakes, penalties doom Jets in 24-17 loss to Dolphins

Santa Maria Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh was clearly annoyed after the New York Jets' latest defeat, and it's hard to blame him. His team had several chances to pull out a win against an AFC East rival. But mistakes, penalties and missed opportunities were too much to overcome in a...

dolphinstalk.com

Miami Dolphins @ The Stinkin’ Jets A Preview

Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss the Miami Dolphins as they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. We look at the matchup and close with our predictions.
NFL
New York Post

Joe Flacco doesn’t change Jets’ fortunes in loss to Dolphins

New quarterback, same result. The Jets’ move to start veteran Joe Flacco did not result in a win for Gang Green, as they fell to the Dolphins 24-17 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The loss drops the Jets to 2-8 after three straight losses. The Dolphins moved to 4-7, winning...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dolphins beat Jets 24-17 for their third straight win

The Dolphins lost seven straight games after winning their season opener, but they’ve found the right formula to put together a winning streak over the last three weeks. Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns and the Dolphins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie. Their 24-17 win gives them a 4-7 record before a Week 12 home game against the Panthers.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-17 win over New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins are making a push for respectability. After beginning the 2021 season with a 1-7 start the Dolphins have seemingly picked up steam, winning a third consecutive game with Sunday’s 24-17 road victory over the New York Jets. While it seems crazy to even suggest that the Dolphins (4-7) could finish this season with a winning record, it’s possible that Miami ...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson points out that the biggest question mark of the Dolphins upcoming offseason is who will man the left tackle spot for the foreseeable future. Jackson feels the team will likely turn to free agency and spend more assets in an attempt to shore up the offensive line, as second-round OT Liam Eichenberg has graded out as the worst offensive tackle in the NFL.
NFL
OCRegister

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 17

The Dolphins did what they had to Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was efficient. The running game worked. The defense made 37-year-old Joe Flacco look like that, for the most part. Three straight wins give the second half of the year a chance. Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist. Two AFC East teams played...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 11: Miami Dolphins defeat New York Jets, 24-17

NFL Week 11: Miami Dolphins defeat New York Jets, 24-17 New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) pulls off his helmet after he was shaken up during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins won, 24-17. 4 / 32.
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Dolphins top Jets 24-17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday for their third straight victory. A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins...
NFL
Trentonian

Jets fail to overcome self-inflicted issues in home loss to Dolphins

EAST RUTHERFORD — Recently, there seems to be one team that the Jets have a great deal of success in beating. Gang Green took seven penalties for just 48 yards, but many of them were costly, and helped lead to a demoralizing 24-17 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Mercury News

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ workmanlike, 24-17 win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins did what was needed on Sunday. They beat the Jets, 24-17, to run their win streak to three games and buy some hope for a strong finish. 1. Player of the game: Tua Tagovailoa. He did everything asked. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 273 yards a touchdown and an interception. He wasn’t great. He wasn’t asked to be more than efficiently good. And he came through on the road. The one way the Dolphins lose to the downtrodden Jets is if Tua makes mistakes. He stepped into a throw and hit a wide-open Mack Hollins for a 65-yard touchdown after Jets rookie Isaiah Dunn blew coverage. OK, it was slightly underthrown if you want style points. But Tua later hung in against a rush and made a good throw and what proved to be the winning touchdown, a 5-yarder to Myles Gaskin over the middle. True, this was the Jets, who have the worst scoring defense in the league (allowing 32.9 points a game entering Sunday). And Tua threw a bad pass for an interception to set up the Jets’ first touchdown. But, for the most part, he did what he was asked to do and did it well.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ disastrous defense collapses late in loss to Dolphins

The Jets defense, fresh off of one of the worst stretches in NFL history, was in desperate need of a get-right game. Enter the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ opponent on Sunday came into MetLife Stadium with one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking 27th in points per game (17.9), 29th in yards per game (302.7), and 31st in both yards per carry (3.4) and yards per reception (9.8). Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranked 28th in the league in passing yards per game (199.7) and averaged just over a touchdown in his six appearances this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Three Jets takeaways from Week 11 loss to Dolphins

Coming off of an embarrassing 45-14 loss to their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets came into a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with divisional revenge on their minds. As a team that is struggling to get any wins in general, divisional wins have been even harder to come by for Gang Green–and Sunday’s game was no different. The Jets-Dolphins matchup produced a close game but also left New York with as many question marks as it came into the game with–if not even more.
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh bullish on Jets' young talent after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are one of the youngest teams in the NFL and it shows every time they take the field. One week New York looks likes it is making serious strides in the right direction. The next it looks like it could be defeated by a middle-of-the-road college football program. All of that can be traced back to its youth and inexperience.
NFL
USA Today

USA TODAY NFL Power Rankings: Jets among league's worst after loss to Dolphins

The Jets are officially the worst team in the AFC East — at least for now — after their 24-17 loss to the Dolphins. New York and Miami went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 14 on Sunday, but the Dolphins found their way offensively and kept the Jets out of the end zone to secure the win at MetLife Stadium. Gang Green did not fare poorly against Miami, but it did far from enough to put together a winning effort in the end.
NFL
thejetpress.com

3 interesting stats from the NY Jets Week 11 loss to the Dolphins

2. NY Jets QB Joe Flacco's efficient blitz-beating performance. The Jets made the decision to start Joe Flacco on Sunday for numerous reasons. But far and away the most significant was because they believed Flacco gave them the best chance to win in this particular matchup. Their reasoning was rooted...
NFL
WTOP

Newton, Panthers set to visit Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

CAROLINA (5-6) at MIAMI (4-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Carolina by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Carolina 5-6; Miami 5-5-1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 4-2. LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. LAST WEEK: Panthers lost...
NFL
Santa Maria Times

Texans' offense stalls after halftime in 21-14 loss to Jets

HOUSTON (AP) — Coming off an upset of Tennessee, the Houston Texans jumped out to a 14-3 lead over the New York Jets on Sunday and looked as though they were on the way to winning consecutive games for the first time this season. Instead, their offense stalled in the...
NFL

