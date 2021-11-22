ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Hoping to Build Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of the decade, NASA hopes to have a nuclear reactor on the moon. Friday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced plans to begin accepting bids for the project over the next year. NASA, along with the United States Department of Energy, will work with American companies on...

comicbook.com

Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
TheConversationAU

Up to half of Earth's water may come from solar wind and space dust

Water is vital for life on Earth, and some experts say we should all drink around two litres every day as part of a healthy lifestyle. But beyond the tap, where does our water come from? It flows from local rivers, reservoirs and aquifers. But where has that water originated from? Over geological time, Earth cycles water through living organisms, the atmosphere, rivers, oceans, the rocks beneath our feet, and even through the planet’s deep interior. But what about before that? Where did Earth get its water in the first place? Scientists have long searched for answers to this question. We...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Space Exploration#American#Doe#Glenn Research Center#Stmd
parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Expert: Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? [Video]

Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking. Asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down:. Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? We Asked a...
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

New technology would literally throw satellites into orbit

For today’s commercial space companies providing launch services to orbit, the name of the game is simple: “Do it cheaper.” To reduce the costs of launching payloads to space and encourage the commercialization of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), entrepreneurs have turned to everything from reusable rockets and 3-D printing to air-launch vehicles and high-altitude balloons. And yet, there is one concept that genuinely seems like something out of this world!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

NASA Launches DART, to Learn how to Defend the Earth From a Future Asteroid Impact

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 24th, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB) in California. This spacecraft is the world’s first full-scale mission to demonstrate technologies that could someday be used to defend our planet from Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that could potentially collide with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Good News Network

NASA and SpaceX Launch First Rocket to Test Defense Against Giant Asteroid By Starting With Small One

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, launched Wednesday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Base in California. Just one part of NASA’s larger planetary defense strategy, DART – built...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Webb – The Most Powerful Space Telescope Ever Built – Will Look Back in Time to the Dark Ages of the Universe

Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On December 22, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit and usher in the next era of astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

New Earth observing-satellite beams back first images

The first images of Earth from Landsat 9 have been released this month, ushering in a new chapter in the longest-running continuous satellite program dedicated to Earth observation. The satellite, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Sept. 27, is in the midst of a 100-day test period and will offer an ultra-detailed glimpse at changes in land use and natural resources.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China is developing a nuclear reactor for space travel ‘100 times more powerful than Nasa device’

China is developing a nuclear reactor to help its missions to the Moon and Mars.The reactor can generate one megawatt of electricity and is claimed to be 100 times more powerful than a similar device Nasa is working on, according to the South China Morning Post.Nasa’s fission power source would be used to support permanent human life on the Moon, and is set to be developed by the end of the decade.Chemical fuel and solar power are not going to be enough to meet the demands of human space exploration and potential settlements on other bodies, according to two anonymous...
INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

NASA astronauts enjoy Thanksgiving holiday at 17,000 mph

As Americans around the world celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, there were four citizens enjoying the day in a slightly different way to everyone else. Because they’re in space. Living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) means NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Thomas Marshburn...
SOCIETY
Fox News

NASA launches spacecraft to crash into asteroid

NASA launched a spacecraft Tuesday night on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth. The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY

