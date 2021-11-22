ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine Street Community Center Gym Renamed As Tribute To Terrence Clarke

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqjgH_0d3VCaub00

BOSTON (CBS) — Terrence Clarke had a promising future ahead of him when his life was cut short last April. On Sunday, the Boston Centers for Youth and Families honored the life and legacy of the young basketball player.

The Celtics joined Mayor Michelle Wu and community leaders to pay tribute to Clarke by naming the newly renovated gym at the Vine Street Community Center after him.

Clarke, an NBA prospect from Boston was killed in a car crash earlier this year. The 19-year-old played for the University of Kentucky last season and had just declared for the NBA draft.

“I really loved what he brought to the table and I really loved and respect how hard he worked,” one person said.

Clarke’s mother Osmine broke down during the ceremony. “I also want to thank all of you for coming out and sharing the moment with me and my family. Terrance would be so proud,” she said.

The dedication was packed with children taking part in clinics and a lot of star power. Boston Celtics Marcus Smart, Jason Tatum, and Jaylan Brown took part in the ceremony and presented Clarke’s mom with a part of the Celtics parquet.

Brown said he was a mentor and big brother to Clarke. “He was my little brother I never had, always at my house, going through my closet,” said Brown. “As we continue to speak life on his name, Terrence is still alive and he’s going to live forever.”

This gym was Clarke’s gym growing up: first, learning how to play the game of basketball and then becoming a future star.

Now, it’s his lasting legacy. A quote from Clarke is written on the floor: “I want to be that guy for everyone in the city.”

“All he used to say to me was ‘I’m chasing that dream.’ I am so proud of him and he would be proud of this today,” said Osmine Clarke.

“He’s up there looking down with that big smile. This is what the city needs,” said Adrian Greggs.

The front lobby also displays a mural of Clarke along with his locker from Kentucky.

