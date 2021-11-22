EPPD: Friday’s airport death ‘not a robbery, not a shooting;’ No immediate danger for public, travelers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to Friday night’s murder at the El Paso International Airport that left a Southwest Airlines employee dead.Southwest Airlines issues statement after employee murdered in EPIA parking lot; Search for suspect ongoing
On Sunday, EPPD officials released a statement after taking ‘several calls asking about the safety of the airport.’ According to officials, the investigation was not a robbery, nor did a shooting take place.
EPPD officials added that they do not believe that this was a random incident and that there is “no immediate danger to the public or travelers.”
As this is an ongoing story, we will provide updates as information arrives.
