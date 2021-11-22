ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics unveil the Terrance Clarke Memorial Gym at Vine Street Community Center

By Boston25News.com Staff
 8 days ago
Terrance Clarke Memorial gym opening day

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics, Mayor Michelle Wu, and New Balance joined together at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families for the unveiling of the Terrence Clarke Memorial gym.

Sunday afternoon Celtics players along with other officials and representatives honored the life and legacy of Terrance Clarke with a renovated gymnasium at the Vine Street Community Center.

Clarke was a freshman guard for Kentucky who grew up playing basketball at BCYF Vine Street. He died in a car crash this past spring. He was slated to enter the 2021 NBA Draft before he died.

The newly refurbished court features his symbolic ‘TC5′ logo at the center court, four refurbished basketball hoops, newly installed volleyball equipment, and re-installed wall padding.

Clarke’s iconic quote “I want to be that guy for everyone in the city,” is highlighted along the sideline, while a banner dedicating the court to Terrence’s legacy hangs overhead. They also added the Clarke memorial, featuring a wall mural, a locker, and laminated parquet flooring, has been created just inside the club’s entrance, serving as an acknowledgment of his everlasting presence inside one of the primary centers he utilized to develop his love and skillset for the game of basketball.

This new gym will serve as a resource for local youth in and around the city.

