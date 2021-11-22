Illini sweep Terps on Senior Day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — On Senior Day in Huff Hall, Illinois had no trouble sending the upperclassmen off with a victory sweeping Maryland 3-0.

Raina Terry led the team with 11 kills, and Kennedy Collins contributed eight more. Collins also had four blocks, with Megan Cooney adding on three more.

The Illini finish off the regular season next week with a pair of matches in Michigan, as they take on Michigan and Michigan State.

