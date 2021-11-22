ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illini sweep Terps on Senior Day

By Andy Olson
 8 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — On Senior Day in Huff Hall, Illinois had no trouble sending the upperclassmen off with a victory sweeping Maryland 3-0.

Raina Terry led the team with 11 kills, and Kennedy Collins contributed eight more. Collins also had four blocks, with Megan Cooney adding on three more.

The Illini finish off the regular season next week with a pair of matches in Michigan, as they take on Michigan and Michigan State.

WCIA

LIVE! Illinois hosts Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since March 2020. The Illini (4-2) are only receiving votes in the poll after going 2-1 last week, with a loss to Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, to go along with wins […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Magnus Møller commits to Illini football as Bielema, assistants hit the road recruiting

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Magnus Møller committed to Illinois football on Monday, taking the Illini recruiting under Bret Bielema international. The 6-foot-9, 300 pound offensive lineman is from Denmark and pledges to wear Orange and Blue after officially visiting campus over the weekend for the Northwestern game. Møller picked Illinois ahead of several other programs including […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini volleyball back in NCAA Tournament

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. The Illini ended the season 20-11, earning their 27th appearance in the postseason. Illinois will travel to Lexington, one of the host sites for this years’ tournament, to take on West Virginia in the first round. If the […]
LEXINGTON, IL
WCIA

Sickness, injuries affecting Illinois ahead of Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time in Brad Underwood’s coaching career, the Illinois head coach had to cancel practice, with several guys on the team not being healthy enough to take the court on Saturday. The team did return to practice on Sunday. It’s no secret the Illini have been dealing with injuries, including […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Transfer Dain Dainja commits to Illinois

WCIA — One day after watching Illinois men’s basketball from the sidelines, Baylor transfer Dain Dainja announced on social media he will be joining the Illini next season. The forward announced just over a week ago he would be leaving the Bears program after playing in three games this season. Dainja was born in Chicago […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Williams, Brown lead Illini to rout Northwestern 47-14

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Taking advantage of career days from wide receiver Isaiah Williams and running back Chase Brown, Illinois (5-7, 4-5) routed Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) to take the Land of Lincoln Trophy 47-14. The Illini got out to a great start, taking advantage of an Andrew Marty fumble, as junior Daniel Barker found his way […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Trophy, bowl game on the line for Illinois

(WCIA) — The Lincoln Trophy and bragging rights are on the line tomorrow as Illinois football kicks-off against their in-state rival Northwestern. The Illini haven’t beat the wildcats since 2014, and the last time the Orange and Blue won at Memorial Stadium was in 2011. Although there’s more on the line tomorrow than just a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

3-in-1 Podcast: Wearing the Hat Again

WCIA — In this episode of the 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Marlee Wierda discuss Illinois’ 47-17 win over Northwestern to take back the Land of Lincoln Trophy. They talk who had the best game, how the defense can carry the momentum into next season, 2022 breakout candidates, and more. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Wearing-the-Hat-Again-e1ats6j
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Sunday No Huddle (11-28-21)

(WCIA) — On the final Sunday No Huddle of the 2021 Illinois Football season, Marlee Wierda and Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com are breaking down Illinois’ final win of the season over rival Northwestern. They recap Bret Bielema’s first year as head coach with the program, and look ahead to next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Illini pushing through early season adversity

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Injuries, suspensions, and turnovers have all been a part of Illinois’ early-season struggles this year. The Illini have been far from their championship expectations, with 18 turnovers per game, and in their two losses this season they shot less than 40% from the field. The Illini suffered their worst offensive performance since […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Michigan State University
WCIA

Joliet Catholic beats Sacred Heart-Griffin in 4A State Title game

DEKALB (WCIA) — In the 4A State Championship football game, Sacred Heart-Griffin was beat 52-27 by undefeated Joliet Catholic. The Cyclones scored a touchdown in each quarter of the game, with the offense led by Ty Lott. Lott had 210 passing yards, with Madixx Morris as his favorite target, who had five receptions for 105 […]
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

Cockburn scores career-high 38 points in win over UT Rio Grande Valley

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 38 points, while Alfonso Plummer hit six three-pointers in Illinois’ 94-85 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. Plummer hit a new season-high with 30 points, making it the first time two Illini scored 30 points in a game since 1990. Although the game was far from perfect, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sacred Heart-Griffin eyeing sixth State Title

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin has consistently been one of the most dominant high school football programs in the State, making 10 appearances in the State Title game. The Cyclones will be back in the 4A championship game this Friday, for their first appearance since 2016. The program has won all five of its State […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving: First String

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA’s annual Day of Giving is set to begin Tuesday. This year, six organizations will receive financial support. They are all groups that are working to declare victory over violence in our community. One of them is First String, Inc. in Champaign. That is a non-profit that gives boys and girls […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bret Bielema expected to re-join Illini this week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is planning to return to his team on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. Bielema should be back on the sidelines for Sunday’s game against Northwestern, after spending the last 10 days in isolation. Bielema missed the game against Iowa last week, as Illinois suffered a 33-23 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rockets looking to bring home first State Championship in program history

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity Football has made five appearances in the championship game under head coach Scott Hamilton, but they’ve never won a state title. This season, the Rockets are heading into the 3A State Championship with an 18-game win streak dating back to the 2021 season that was played in the spring. Their most […]
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

ACL tear ruled out for Trent Fraizer, no update on his return

(WCIA) — Illinois guard Trent Frazier was helped off the court during Tuesday night’s game against Kansas State and did not return. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced on Wednesday that Frazier did not tear his ACL, but has been on crutches. Underwood didn’t give a timeline for Frazier’s return, but it’s possible he will […]
BASKETBALL
