ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatalities confirmed, more than 20 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

By Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APbkX_0d3VAQxn00

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (NEXSTAR) — Fatalities have been confirmed after a driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

A live video feed of the Holiday Parade from the City of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the SUV struck more than 20 people, including children.

Fire Chief Steve Howard said that 11 adults and 12 “pediatric patients” were transported to nearby hospitals.

Thompson and Howard declined to comment on the number of fatalities until families of the victims could be notified.

One person of interest is in custody in the case, according to Thompson.

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

Several social media reports claim shots were fired from the SUV; however, Thompson clarified during a press conference that the shots were fired by a police officer attempting to stop the SUV. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Gov. Tony Evers tweeted that he and his wife, Kathy were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

“I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman, told the AP that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Thompson said it is a “very fluid investigation.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021 CFD said a woman in her 60s died. The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. An investigation is underway. Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Elko Daily Free Press

Highway Patrol releases photos of fatal crash

ELKO – Friday’s fatal crash south of Wendover was the 32nd such incident investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command so far this year. Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO Kenneth Lee, 53, was the 37th person to die on Nevada highways in the region, according to NHP. Lee was driving...
ELKO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Howard
Person
Tony Evers
CBS New York

Police: 2 Women Killed In Single-Car Crash In North New Hyde Park

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a single-car crash on Long Island on Sunday morning. Two passengers were ejected from a 2009 Toyota Corolla that overturned against a pole on Marcus Avenue near Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. A 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old-woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was removed from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witness Glenn Annesley said the car was speeding when it crashed. “Broadsided the telephone pole, hit the curb and swerved to the right, went on to the grass, went airborne approximately 80 feet into, hit the pole,” Annesley said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Accident#The Holiday Parade#Rittenhouse#West Allis#Ap
CBS Minnesota

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover In Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on Interstate 94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Large Groups Rob Burnsville, Maplewood Best Buys On Black Friday Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Woman Dies Days After Brooklyn Center Shooting Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale; 12-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is dead, and a 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after they were struck by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, a 20-year-old man was driving a gray Dodge Charger in the 4400 block of West Cermak around 7:30 p.m. when the children ran into the street and were struck. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The 12-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The Major Accidents unit is investigating. According to police, the crash does not appear to be alcohol related. The 20-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Bystanders said the victims were crossing the street for a party.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
Nashville News Hub

8-year-old girl who jumped out of mom’s car to escape domestic violence dies after being hit by another vehicle

An 8-year-old girl who jumped out of her mom’s car to escape a domestic violence incident died after being hit by a car in California. California Highway Patrol said the youngster had jumped out of her mom’s SUV on Friday just after 10 p.m. and started walking in the middle of a very busy road. The child was hit by a car driven by an 82-year-old man in an area of dense fog and no lights.
ACCIDENTS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy