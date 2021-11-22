Illinois holds off UC-Riverside comeback

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball finished up a four game homestand with a win over UC-Riverside 86-82 on Sunday.

Jada Peebles led the way with 17 points, including six in the final minute that helped separate the Illini and Highlanders. Aaliyah Nye added 15 points and Sara Anastasieska led the team with 5 assists.

The Illini will now travel to Daytona, Fla. to take part in the Daytona Beach Invitational on Nov. 26-27.

