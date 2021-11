By Marie Saavedra and Jermont Terry WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy has become the sixth victim to die after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, prosecutors said at the bond hearing for suspect Darrell Brooks. In a GoFundMe, family members identified boy as Jackson Sparks. Jackson Sparks (Family photo via GoFundMe, CBS 58 Milwaukee) Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were both seriously hurt during the parade attack. According to the GoFundMe page, both have been in the ICU since. Loved ones write that Jackson underwent brain surgery, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away. They...

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO