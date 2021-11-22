ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans more willing to live among Democrats than vice versa, survey says

By TheRealDeal Staff via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOejO_0d3V7lBo00

(TheRealDeal) – Where you live and whom you vote for have never been more closely tied . Mapped election results over the past few decades show the red middle has grown redder and the blue coasts bluer.

But when it comes to settling down in another party’s territory, a report by apartment-listing site Zumper shows registered Republicans are more liberal about living among Democrats than the other way around — with one caveat.

To conduct the survey, Zumper asked 1,500 people from across the country, “Would you move to an area that did not match your political leaning?”

Democrats were less inclined than Republicans to lay down roots among people on the other end of the politician spectrum, as 40 percent said they would not move to a red area and only 27 percent said they would.

Republicans, however, were game to mix with the left, with 43 percent of GOP voters saying they would move to an area that did not match their politics and 36 percent saying they would not.

Read more

Jeff Andrews, report author and data analyst at Zumper, said Republicans’ openness to liberal enclaves makes more sense if you split them into two camps — upper-middle-class and wealthy constituents who prize low regulation in one, and low-income, rural voters who favor identity politics in the other.

“A wealthy Republican who works in finance might prefer to live in New York City, despite its blue leaning,” Andrews said, pointing to job location and the perks of living in a cultural hub as factors. Plus, higher earners could afford to relocate.

The lasting popularity of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Republican Club speaks to that cohort’s existence. Just last month, the group sold out its 118th annual dinner honoring Forbes Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes with the Ronald Reagan Award in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Reagan Tax Cuts.

The Silk Stocking District on the Upper East Side is also routinely the top-donating area to Republican campaigns.

Similarly, in San Francisco, where just over 6 percent of voters are registered as Republicans, some ballots were cast for Donald Trump in 2016. The votes were concentrated in the city’s richest areas — Pacific Heights and Sea Cliff, among them, the San Francisco examiner reported .

In New York, there are likewise Republican pockets within the cities’ tight-knit communities, such as Brooklyn’s Hasidic and Russian Jewish enclaves. Brighton and Manhattan Beach elected a Republican City Council member this year for the first time this century.

Still, Republican openness to relocation knows some bounds, the report found. For many, Covid-19 protocols were a critical catch.

While 86 percent of Democrats said they would move to an area with a mask mandate, less than half of Republicans said the same. Aversions to vaccine mandates held similar sway. Just over one-third of Republicans said they would move somewhere that had vaccination requirements; 82 percent of Democrats said they would.

Considering the strict vaccine mandates for certain jobs and venues in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York , it seems unlikely that the three cities will see an influx of Republicans anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A plurality of Republicans think they’re more moderate than their party

There’s a reason that former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has found such a warm welcome on cable news programming over the past several days. Christie is ostensibly promoting his new book, an analysis of how the Republican Party might be overhauled after former president Donald Trump reshaped it in his image. But the broader appeal is that Christie is what cable news has found irresistible for more than six years now: a vocal anti-Trump Republican.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbes
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
orlandoweekly.com

Letters to the editor: 'If you don't want Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024, the Democrats need to change course'

In our Nov. 10 issue, opinion writer Jeffrey Billman's Informed Dissent column concerned the potential outcomes of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's loss ("Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin's win"). In Billman's view, "rather than 'moving to the center' in the name of unlikely self-preservation, they'd be better served by locking in as much as they can before Republicans reclaim the majority and halt progress on climate change, health care, and wealth inequality." Several readers disagreed, and at least one offered a cogent argument as to why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Versa#Gop#Nyc#Covid
Shore News Network

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
theridgewoodblog.net

Not Much to Be Grateful for in Latest Presidential Poll Numbers

COVID, Economy, foreign policy, Gas Prices, highest inflation in 31 years, Immigration, Jimmy Carter, let go Brandon, Presidential Poll Numbers. Washington DC, President Biden celebrated Thanksgiving with his family in Nantucket , but if polls of his job performance and handling of issues like the economy and foreign policy are any guide, he didn’t have much to be grateful for.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Center Square

Op-Ed: The Democrats' Kamala Harris conundrum

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Survey Shows Public Trusts GOP More Than Dems On Guns

The Second Amendment Foundation today pointed to a new Morning Consult/Politico survey finding that the public trusts Republicans more than Democrats on gun policy as an acknowledgment that Americans are rejecting the Democrats’ radical gun control agenda. The survey of almost 2,000 registered voters was conducted Nov. 5-7 and revealed...
IMMIGRATION
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy