ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AOC says if the social-spending bill doesn't pass trust will be broken among progressive and centrist Democrats

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9LBZ_0d3V7aTp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wloOB_0d3V7aTp00
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, left, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, attend a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the stakes of passing the Build Back Better Act are "really high."
  • She told the NYT that trust between progressives and their fellow Democrats depends on it.
  • The $2 trillion social-spending bill passed the House Friday and now heads to the Senate.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said if the social-spending bill doesn't pass trust will be broken among progressive and centrist Democrats.

In an interview with The New York Times that was published Sunday, the New York congresswoman said the stakes of passing the Build Back Better Act are "really, really high."

She said the reason the Progressive Caucus voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill , which passed and was signed into law this month, were promises from President Joe Biden, House leadership, and other Democrats. Some liberals voted for the infrastructure package only after Biden and other Democrats assured them the social spending bill would pass .

"So if those promises don't follow through, it's going to be very, very difficult for them to get votes on anything moving forward, because the trust that was already so delicate will have been broken," Ocasio-Cortez told The Times.

The Progressive Caucus includes 95 members of the House and one Senator.

House Democrats passed the $2 trillion social-spending package on Friday morning without any Republican support. The bill includes funds for universal preschool, child tax credits, and the expansion of Medicare, among other items.

Earlier versions of the bill were estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, but it was cut back after opposition from centrist Democrats.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has repeatedly expressed concern about the bill's cost and potential impact on inflation. The bill now heads to the Senate and will need the support of all 50 Democrats in order to pass.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 382

Clare Suhanich
8d ago

That sounds like a threat.Socialist won’t get anything passed once the Republicans regain both the House and Senate.AOC is going like yesterday leftovers.

Reply(41)
227
James Kottinger
8d ago

SOCIAl/ SOCIALIST/ SOCIALISM... All the same word with the same out come...to make everyone equally poor unless you're an enlistees who they like.

Reply(5)
82
Dean Reed
8d ago

I think the democrats should continue listening to AOC and her squid game ideas. With AOC on the dems side, Republicans can’t loose.

Reply(4)
100
Related
Business Insider

Democrats can't win elections and can't govern, so stop supporting them and send your money somewhere that will actually help

Americans keep supporting Democrats, who keep capitulating to conservatives. The party will only change when Democrats realize their base won't support them. Giving up on mainstream Democrats frees up money for more effective political work. P.E. Moskowitz is an author, runs the capitalism and psychology newsletter Mental Hellth, and is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
West Virginia State
Markets Insider

Democrats are gambling on a Christmas rush to pass Biden's economic agenda, keep the government from shutting down, and continue paying the country's bills to avoid economic catastrophe

Congress has a lot on its plate this month. Democrats want to avoid a government default on its debt and pass Biden's Build Back Better agenda. A bipartisan effort to authorize defense spending is also on the table to pass before the new year. Congress is back in session after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

From Climate Change To Tax Cuts, Major Parts Of Democrats’ $2T Spending Bill May Be On Senate Chopping Block

House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion spending package Nov. 19 after months of high-stakes negotiations, but it faces an even rockier path through the 50-50 Senate before becoming law. Though the bill faces another vote-a-rama, which allows Republicans the opportunity to force unlimited, politically tricky votes on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#House Democrats#Tax Credit#Capitol Hill#Ap Photo#Nyt#The New York Times#The Progressive Caucus#Republican#Universal Preschool#Medicare
Washington Times

House Democrats’ retributions and acting like an adult in Congress

The recent censure of Rep. Paul Gosar brought to mind a related moment from November 2016, although the thread that links the two is not immediately apparent. Two weeks ago, the House censured the Arizona Republican and stripped him of his committee assignments because he published a cartoon in a never-ending quest for notoriety.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Jim Jordan torches Democrats 'crazy' spending bill: It'll 'make matters worse' as inflation concerns rise

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, harshly criticized President Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill, which Democrats want to pass before Christmas. On "Fox & Friends," Jordan warned that the Build Back Better plan will only exacerbate the ongoing inflation crisis and called on moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W. Va., to "hold firm" to block the bill from passing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy