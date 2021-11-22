‘It’s Terrifying’: Shooting At Hopkins Apartment Building Has Neighbors Nervous

Originally published Nov. 22, 2021

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — A shooting in a quiet Twin Cities suburb led to a police chase on the highway.

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 1010 Lake Street in Hopkins, just south of the Shoppes at Knollwood. It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police searched the surrounding area outside the Knollwood Apartments Sunday after a shooting left one man injured.

“First I heard two shots,” neighbor Ronald Brooks, who was watching the Vikings game at a nearby apartment, said. “I looked at my girl, she looked at me. I was like, ‘Those are not fireworks.’ I told her to lay down. So I laid and I crawled to the window.”

“A young man was running across the yard screaming somebody had been shot,” neighbor Sandy Patchin said.

A vehicle was seen by witnesses leaving the scene and police pursued it. Traffic cameras captured the vehicle speeding away from police going north on Highway 169 for several miles before exiting from view at 49th Avenue North in New Hope.

Several residents said crime in this area has been on the rise in the last year.

Patchin has lived down the street for the last seven years. She’s planning on moving when her lease is up next summer.

“At this point I don’t feel safe,” she said. “This was at 2:15 in the afternoon, and I walk around that park every day, so it’s terrifying.”

There were limited details given from investigators Sunday night as to what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved.

Police are working with multiple agencies.

“Kids don’t have boundaries anymore. They don’t,” Brooks said. “When I was growing up, I had boundaries. I could only do this and this and this. That’s completely gone nowadays.”

Police were able to catch the man who drove away in the pursuit when he got cut off by a train on Boone Avenue in New Hope. He was taken to Hennepin County Jail.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident. No identities have been released.

