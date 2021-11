Lane County Public Health continues to report reductions in cases of COVID-19. Yesterday’s report included 56 new cases. The Oregon Health Authority reported 996 new cases. Overall the numbers reflect a 12% reduction in cases from the previous week as the OHA reports that the state has reached a 70% vaccination rate. There are still a few southern and eastern counties that are at a lower rate. The number of new cases also reflects on the counties that have higher than 70% vaccination rates. Cases are lower in 5 counties that have higher than a 70% vaccination rates. There is one caveat in the reduction numbers and that is the state also saw a 17% reduction in testing.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO