All Guam Department of Education students are returning to 5-day, in-person instruction Monday despite an earlier plan to phase in the new schedule and start at a later date. “The start date for the return to five days of instruction is Monday, November 29, 2021. We will work hard and do the best we can to ensure a smooth return of all students to five days of instruction,” GDOE Superintendent said in a brief statement sent to PNC.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO