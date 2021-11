Last week, Alex Reno lamented the end of the Dan Campbell honeymoon, but I wasn’t quite ready to end the party. I was willing to buy some of the excuses the Detroit Lions made for their embarrassing offensive performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rain was ugly. Jared Goff was clearly more injured than he let on. And it was Campbell’s first day as a play caller. Fine, you get one pass.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO