It’s not a secret – Real Madrid aren’t strong defensively. So far during this season in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Los Merengues have conceded 16 goals which averages to a goal conceded per game so far. Fortunately for them, they have usually been able to score more than their opponents which has gotten them to be fighting for top spot in La Liga as well as the Champions League. Add to that the consistent heroics of Thibaut Courtois as well, and you have certain things that keep your mind away from the fact that Real Madrid concede as much as they do.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO