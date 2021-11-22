ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Demonstrators In Kenosha March To Protest Rittenhouse Verdict

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnfHD_0d3V6O3000

CHICAGO (CBS) — Anger and frustration were on display in the streets of Kenosh Sunday as protesters reacted to Friday’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Crowds called for criminal justice reform saying the court system protected the wrong man.

Just days after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts, leaving him a free man this weekend, protesters gathered, rejecting the verdict and calling for this to move to the federal level.

Protesters took to the same streets Rittenhouse used last August when he shot three people, killing two, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The trial and the ‘not guilty’ verdict that followed have been divisive, with Rittenhouse supporters labeling him a patriot and hero. People at the protest labeled him a vigilante who “profited from a corrupt legal system.”

Sunday loved ones of those who were shot by Rittenhouse and family of Jacob Blake spoke.

“It feels like these men who died, that they don’t matter,” said Kariann Swart, the fiance of Joseph Rosenbaum, who was fatally shot. “But they do matter. They’re our loved ones.”

“President Biden sold us out,” said Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake. “He betrayed our family. He betrayed the people behind us.”

“We didn’t accept Emmett Till’s verdict. We didn’t accept the verdict of Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, and we will not accept this verdict,” said Bishop Tavis Grant with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Notable were the large guns that several people were seen carrying as they walked among the protesters. They said after what happened on these street last year it was a necessary precaution.

The protest ended right back where it started without violent incident.

This comes one day after Rev. Jesse Jackson led a march through downtown Chicago . He was supposed to be at the protest in Kenosha as well, but a spokesperson said he instead decided to work on a letter to the Department of Justice asking them to step in.

Kathleen Mccall
8d ago

Pathetic! All uniformed the jury did their job based on fact and the law but the media lies spin bull !! Enough of this media dangerous propaganda

my tide
7d ago

get used to it no policing short staff welcome back to the wild wild west protect your family and yourself nobody going to save or protect you communties robbing and destroying there business that has nothing to do with any of these cases stand your ground

Alan,
8d ago

Any one of them happen to apply for a permit to have their demonstration, I didn’t think so. Cease and desist or get arrested.

