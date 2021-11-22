ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Prediction and betting odds

By Andrew Miller
 8 days ago

In their first game back home from a five-game Western Conference road trip, second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls are getting set to take on the longtime rival New York Knicks at the United Center. On the night of Nov. 21, the Bulls will face a good team...

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets 11/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (11/19/21) The Vucevic-less Chicago Bulls (10-5) will head to Denver to face the Nuggets (9-5) in Ball Arena. While the Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic, Denver has it much worse. The Nuggets have several key players missing, including Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Will Barton. Those are three of their five best players who are out with injuries. Still, an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, has kept the Denver Nuggets competitive with a 9-5 record. Meanwhile, Chicago has been one of the biggest surprises this season, with DeMar DeRozan looking the best he ever has and LaVine continuing to see just how high his ceiling goes. The additions that the Bulls have made have catapulted them into the upper-echelon of NBA teams. Chicago needs to limit Jokic’s impact on the game to grab a road win in Denver. While it is only 15 games into the Nuggets’ 2021-22 season, Jokic has the highest PER (player efficiency rating) of all time. If he maintains that, it would be hard to imagine him not winning his second straight MVP award. The Nuggets need to shoot the ball well from behind the arc and lockdown on defense. If they can contain LaVine and DeRozan, then the Nuggets could get another home win.
Tom Thibodeau explains why he pulled the plug on Knicks-Kemba Walker experiment

Former four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker has been dropped from the New York Knicks‘ rotation. In a stunning development, New York coach Tom Thibodeau pulled the plug on the Walker experiment two nights after the Knicks put together one of their best defensive efforts this season in Atlanta without their erstwhile starting point guard. Walker rested on the second night of a back-to-back schedule, the second time it happened this season.
Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
Vincent, Lowry step up late as Heat hold off Bulls 107-104

This time the Miami Heat seized a fourth-quarter lead on the road and found a way to finish. So while 2-2 might not have been the record of choice on the four-game, nine-day trip that had the team away for the holiday, Saturday night’s 107-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center beat the alternative. “Fortunately, we were able to make some plays,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. ...
LaVar Ball wants all of his sons to play for the Bulls

There is currently a battle going on between two of the most notable brothers in the NBA, with Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls leading against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on the night of Nov. 29. Lonzo and the Bulls went back and forth with LaMelo and the Hornets early on, only to see Chicago take command at the outset of the second half.
Knicks making Alec Burks full-time point guard, what will he bring to starting five?

The New York Knicks announced a massive change on Monday regarding the starting point guard position, formally held by Kemba Walker, their free-agent acquisition. Walker has struggled considerably in recent days, recording double-digit points just once in his last five games. In fact, the month of November has treated him poorly, shooting 39% from the field and a measly 29.6% from three-point range.
Did the Knicks make the right call to demote Kemba Walker?

For New York Knicks fans this may have come as a surprise or it may have seemed like the writing was on the wall. On Monday, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the press and made some significant comments about changes to the team’s starting lineup. Thibodeau told reporters that Alec Burks would remain the starting point guard going forward and that Kemba Walker wasn’t just relegated to the bench, he would be out of the rotation.
The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
