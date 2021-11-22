Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

Oklahoma fans are still reeling from Sunday’s stunning Lincoln Riley news. The Sooners head coach is leaving Norman, Okla. for the head coaching job at USC. “I am truly excited to come to USC and join the Trojan Family as its new head football coach,” Riley said in a statement. “USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration has made a deep commitment to winning. I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it. The pieces are in place for us to build the program back to where it should be and the fans expect it to be. We will work hard to develop a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage, and has a dynamic balanced offense and a stout aggressive defense.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO