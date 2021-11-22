ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The false choice between agriculture and clean water

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a state as abundant in water as Wisconsin, it’s easy to take for granted the rich groundwater resources running below our feet. Our Great Lakes contain 20 percent of the world’s fresh surface water, and there is more than enough water available for drinking, recreation, wildlife, and business. However, growing...

www.wisfarmer.com

Related
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Alaska Native group to receive EPA funds for clean water projects

The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium was granted $184,000 for water infrastructure improvements, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday. According to the news release, the agency is handing out $4.3 million to participating tribal organizations nationwide in an effort to help consortia create and expand programs to test for lead in drinking water at schools and other child care programs in tribal communities.
EDUCATION
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Availability of water

The availability of water is easily taken for granted. For most of us, we simply turn on a tap in our homes and water is there. But it is critical to our lives, and as the availability of water changes, it impacts everyone across the state. The Colorado Legislature passed...
AGRICULTURE
#Clean Water#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Pollution#Legislature#Wisconsin Farmers Union#Wfu#Dnr
National Audubon Society

Ending Uncertainty Over Clean Water Rules Will Put Biden Officials to the Test

Half a century ago, Congress set loose a torrent of confusion when it wrote the Clean Water Act to protect the “waters of the United States.” Lobbyists and lawyers have fought ever since over the phrase, often dubbed WOTUS. Its meaning seems grade-school simple but quickly grows as murky as a backwoods swamp. Into these perilous waters the Biden administration wades.
U.S. POLITICS
rochesterfirst.com

The right to clean air and water proposal passed in NYS, so what will it mean?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Having the right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment in the state of New York was the second proposal in the statewide ballot that was approved by 70% of its voters. When this is written into the constitution on January 1st of 2022 this will guarantee every person in New York State the right to clean air and clean water. But exactly does that mean?
ROCHESTER, NY
Agriculture Online

Wisconsin DNR scraps clean water effort

On Wednesday the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced it is abandoning its effort to develop regulations that would reduce nitrate pollution in drinking water caused by manure and commercial fertilizer runoff. “The statutory process and associated firm timelines established by the Legislature for rule-making do not allow adequate...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
University of Florida

Water Wednesday Preview: Urban Agriculture

This month Water Wednesday will feature Urban Agriculture!. What is Urban Agriculture? According to U.S. EPA, “Urban Agriculture is part of a local food system where food is produced within an urban area and marketed to consumers within that area. Urban farming can also include animal husbandry (e.g., breeding and raising livestock), beekeeping, aquaculture (e.g., fish farming), aquaponics (e.g., integrating fish farming and agriculture), and non-food products such as producing seeds, cultivating seedlings, and growing flowers. Urban farms can also contribute to the revitalization of abandoned or underutilized urban land, social and economic benefits to urban communities, and beneficial impacts on the urban landscape.” Does it still sound confusing to you? No worries. We will answer your questions at Water Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Biden administration acts to restore clean-water safeguards

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration took action Thursday to restore federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, undoing a Trump-era rule that was considered one of that administration’s hallmark environmental rollbacks. At issue is a regulation sometimes referred to as “waters of the...
POTUS
unc.edu

Vickers Works to Improve World’s Access to Clean Water

A glance at a globe or a view of Earth from space instantly reveals that our planet is more water than ground. Water covers more than 70% of the earth’s surface, yet only 3% of the earth’s water supply is fresh water — and clean fresh water is quickly becoming a scarce resource.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
candgnews.com

Meat processor to clean water as it leaves plant

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The new owner of a meat processing plant at 20643 Stephens Street, formerly Butcher Boy and now Alexander & Hornung, is looking to rectify pollution the plant has been discharging with its wastewater. Alexander & Hornung was acquired by Perdue Premium Meat Company in March 2020....
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Post and Courier

Waterworks is all about the flow of clean water in Mount Pleasant

Water, water everywhere… but where does it come from and how do we keep it clean?. Mount Pleasant Waterworks general manager Allan Clum offers some insight into the ins and outs of keeping water flowing in the Town of Mount Pleasant. Clum’s background is in chemistry and environmental analysis. “As...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
dailyplanetdc.com

Tips for maintaining a clean water reservoir

A water reservoir is critical to the community because it stores both potable and non-potable water that homes and businesses can use. Traditionally, when a reservoir stores potable water, treatment plants have already treated the water. However, it’s critical to maintain your water reservoir to store and maintain clean water....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wisfarmer.com

Sticker-shocking feed prices require wise livestock management

Feed prices are higher this fall than they were last year, and while that may initially cause “sticker shock,” a University of Kentucky extension specialist said that shouldn’t paralyze beef producers’ management decisions. “The biology of our cows hasn’t changed since last year, and that means we still need to...
AGRICULTURE
Virginia Mercury

How does Virginia fit into a national effort to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030?

Is the pump primed for more federal funding of conservation initiatives in Virginia? President Joe Biden’s administration, in alignment with United Nations climate goals, set the bar high in its America the Beautiful initiative with a challenge to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, but “it’s too early here to […] The post How does Virginia fit into a national effort to conserve 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

