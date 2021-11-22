The false choice between agriculture and clean water

This month Water Wednesday will feature Urban Agriculture!. What is Urban Agriculture? According to U.S. EPA, “Urban Agriculture is part of a local food system where food is produced within an urban area and marketed to consumers within that area. Urban farming can also include animal husbandry (e.g., breeding and raising livestock), beekeeping, aquaculture (e.g., fish farming), aquaponics (e.g., integrating fish farming and agriculture), and non-food products such as producing seeds, cultivating seedlings, and growing flowers. Urban farms can also contribute to the revitalization of abandoned or underutilized urban land, social and economic benefits to urban communities, and beneficial impacts on the urban landscape.” Does it still sound confusing to you? No worries. We will answer your questions at Water Wednesday.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO