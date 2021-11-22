ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andre Iguodala's Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3urS_0d3V5bI800

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Toronto Raptors in San Francisco, California, on Sunday night and for the game will be without a key player.

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are off to a 14-2 start on the new season in their first 16 games.

The record is not only the best in the Western Conference, but is the best out of all 30 teams in the entire NBA.

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

The Raptors come into the game with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs last season.

In 2019, the Raptors beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
NBC Sports

Iguodala, NBA Twitter react to Steph's 50-point eruption

By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala drills buzzer-beater over Kevin Durant in epic 3Q end

A big-time buzzer-beater over two past teammates concluded a great third quarter of basketball in the Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets game as Andre Iguodala of the Warriors drilled a shot right in the face of Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The shot seemed like it had little chance to go in as Durant had […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala drills buzzer-beater over Kevin Durant in epic 3Q end appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Francisco Chronicle

Andre Iguodala's stats show changing roles over career

Andre Iguodala scanned Jordan Poole’s stats following the third-year guard’s recent 26-point outing. “He likes those Klay stat lines,” Iguodala joked Nov. 5, pointing out that Poole had no free throws or rebounds — not to mention steals and blocks — and just one assist. Not that there’s anything wrong...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Expresses Empathy Over Ben Simmons Situation

Ben Simmons' ongoing saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has been the talk of the NBA season thus far. Sixers fans are fed up with what has been going on and they just want Simmons off of the team. Meanwhile, the Sixers are trying to make things right, all while fining the point guard for his recent absences.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyle Kuzma
warriorscentral.com

Steve Kerr Gives Concerning Update On Andre Iguodala’s Knee

The Golden State Warriors are about to be very depleted when they face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Steph Curry, Otto Porter Jr, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala have all been ruled out due to various injuries. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on all four players but aid that Iggy is the only one who he doesn't expect to be back for Sunday.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential blockbuster trade candidate throughout the offseason. Any NBA All-Star level player that had their name brought up in trade rumors, the Warriors were attached to. When there were rumors that Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal could request trades from the...
NBA
knbr.com

Andre Iguodala to miss third straight game Sunday night

The Warriors are back in the Chase Center after a four-game road trip, but they won’t be whole for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors. In addition to Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, who remain sidelined with an Achilles and knee injury respectively, the Warriors will also be without wings Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Golden State Warriors#Fantasylabs Nba#The Washington Wizards#The New Orleans Pelicans
NBC Sports

Iguodala drains Warriors' second buzzer-beater vs. Nets

The Warriors dominated another third quarter, outscoring the Brooklyn Nets 35-18 in the first 12 minutes after halftime at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, and they capped the period in style. Andre Iguodala drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 98-76 lead heading into the fourth...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Raptors vs. Warriors: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

ATS: Warriors -9 Moneyline: Raptors +340, Warriors -420 Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors Team News. Josh Lewenberg of TSN observes that former All-Star forward Pascal Siakam is starting to get his legs under him after returning from a shoulder injury. Siakam delivered his best game of the season with a 32-point, eight-rebound output in a win over the Kings. This came after he scored just four points vs. the Jazz. The former Most Improved Player of the Year told the NBA scribe that he hadn’t reached his peak condition yet. However, the Raptors star remains committed to working his way to his level before injury.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' Anunoby, Watanabe will not play against Warriors

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced. Anunoby suffered a hip pointer injury during practice last Wednesday and hasn't played since. The Raptors have not given a firm timeline for his return, but head coach Nick Nurse said that "it’ll be a while."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golden State of Mind

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors

The Golden State Warriors finished their four-game road trip and have returned home to play against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 5:30pm PT. The game will be played in San Francisco and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area. On Friday, the Warriors extended their winning streak to 3...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
598
Followers
319
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy