Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game

 8 days ago

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

The Denver Nuggets are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Sunday night, and they will be without their best player.

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game with a wrist injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nuggets are 9-7 in their first 16 games of the new season, and made the second round of the playoffs last season.

The Suns, who are 12-3 on the new season, swept the Nuggets last season in the playoffs.

After starting out the year 1-3, the Suns are on fire with an 11-game winning streak, and look like they could once again be a contender.

The success of the Nuggets season will be defined by how they play in the playoffs.

