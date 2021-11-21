ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals pick up a struggling Joe Burrow for a bounce-back win over the Las Vegas Raiders

By Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS –– Since the Cincinnati Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow, the weight of the franchise has rested on Burrow’s shoulders. Whenever the Bengals had won a game over the last two years, it was almost always because the No. 1 pick delivered in the most important spots of the game with a crucial fourth down conversion, a 50-yard pass or a touchdown throw on the run.

Before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bengals had never won a game where Burrow struggled.

Burrow played one of his worst games of the season against the Raiders on Sunday and had a career-low 148 passing yards. He forced throws into windows that were too tight, didn’t pick up pressure from the Raiders defense and fumbled the ball on the first drive of the game. In the fourth quarter, Burrow nearly threw an interception in the red zone.

The rest of the Bengals roster picked the quarterback up and led the Bengals to a 32-13 win over the Raiders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNLvG_0d3V5Xi600
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon scores a touchdown during the second quarter Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar

At the end of the first half, one play after Burrow missed a throw to an open Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow was crushed by two Raiders defensive linemen on a 10-yard sack. Burrow was slow to get up, and he hopped for his first few steps toward the sideline.

In any other game this season, that would have been it for the Bengals hopes of winning.

In Week 1, Burrow made the game-winning throw in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings. In Week 3 and in Week 6, Burrow’s connection with Chase overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions’ defenses. In Week 4 and in Week 7, Burrow played a near-perfect half that carried the Bengals to a victory.

Against the Raiders on Sunday, there wasn’t a moment where Burrow snapped into a rhythm and made a game-winning play. This time, the rest of the Bengals roster carried the team across the finish line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a4y3_0d3V5Xi600
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the second quarter during a NFL Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

When Burrow’s fumble on the first drive was returned to the Bengals 9-yard line, the Bengals defense opened the game with a goal line stop. When the Bengals offense stalled out on the Raiders side of the field, rookie kicker Evan McPherson made three field goals of 50-or-more yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrwcA_0d3V5Xi600
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates his 54-yard field goal with teammates during the first quarter Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Enquirer/Kareem Elgazzar

When the Bengals needed to use a more conservative game plan to prevent Burrow from getting hit, running back Joe Mixon provided the spark for the entire offense by breaking tackles on runs up the middle. While Burrow finished the game with 148 passing yards, Mixon had two touchdowns, 123 yards in his most important performance of the year.

The Bengals defense made Raiders quarterback Derek Carr look like a conservative quarterback instead of three-time Pro Bowler.

The Bengals received a boost from players who haven’t been the team’s stars this season. Cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive end Sam Hubbard both made drive-changing tackles. In the fourth quarter, Hubbard added a sack and a fumble recovery. The Bengals secondary, including struggling cornerback Eli Apple, didn’t give Carr room to take a shot down the field.

With 9:07 left in the fourth quarter, the Bengals got the ball with a 16-13 lead. Mixon wore down the Raiders defense and led the Bengals into the red zone with three runs, including a 19-yard pickup when Mixon broke multiple tackles. Later in the drive, backup running back Samaje Perine converted on a 3rd and short run that kept the drive alive.

Burrow saved his most important throw of the game for the final play of the drive. On 3rd and goal, Burrow threw a fade to Chase that gave the Bengals a 22-13 lead. After a pick by Apple on the Raiders next drive, the Bengals improved to 6-4.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals pick up a struggling Joe Burrow for a bounce-back win over the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

What is causing Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow's rising interception rate?

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped back, assessed the defense and let loose. It was the first drive of Cincinnati’s Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns, and Burrow threw the ball to the goal line, looking for rookie standout Ja'Marr Chase. Instead, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward darted in front of Chase, intercepted the pass and returned it for a 99-yard touchdown, the first points in Cleveland’s 41-16 blowout win.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
Bengals.com

Bengals Head To Las Vegas To Face The Raiders In Week 11

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. Eastern. Television: The game will air nationally on CBS-TV. In the Bengals' home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).
NFL
Dayton Daily News

ANALYSIS: Back on track -- 5 takeaways from Bengals’ win over Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on track. Coming out of the bye week after two straight losses, the Bengals put together a 19-point fourth quarter to turn an otherwise close game into a blowout, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 32-13 on the road Sunday. Cincinnati led just 10-6 going into...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#The Minnesota Vikings#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to right the ship on Sunday against Cincinnati

The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost their last two games, but they can jump right back into the playoff picture with a win on Sunday. This past Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders went into their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC West. However, they would end up on the wrong side of a 41-14 decision, and many left that game figuring they were done.
NFL
KTNV

Las Vegas Raiders struggle against Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a tough game on against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 41-14 to the Chiefs and are now in a two-game skid. Overall, it was a really disappointing performance on prime time and in front of a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

NFL Week 11 predictions: Joe Burrow will lead Bengals past Raiders

Bengals (-1) over RAIDERS. The Silver and Black are fresh off being tossed into the trash with extreme prejudice by traditional foe Chiefs. Could be that the Raiders have peaked offensively, and will thus fail to keep pace with your correspondent’s favorite young NFL quarterback, Joe Burrow. So long as...
NFL
247Sports

Joe Burrow details Ja'Marr Chase TD, Bengals' 32-13 win at Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made the most of his lone touchdown pass during Sunday's 32-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, connecting with former LSU teammate and top rookie Ja'Marr Chase on a 5-yard throw with 5:03 left that pushed his team's lead to nine points. It was an important play for the duo coming out of Cincinnati's bye week as the Bengals snapped a two-game skid to climb back into the AFC North race.
NFL
Yardbarker

Halftime Observations: Bengals Lead Raiders 10-6 in Las Vegas

The Bengals got off to a slow start on Sunday against the Raiders, but they're still in position to snap their two-game losing streak. Cincinnati has a 10-6 halftime lead in Las Vegas, following Joe Mixon's touchdown run in the second quarter. Here are some halftime observations:. Mr. 4K. Mixon...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy