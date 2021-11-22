ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU alumnus inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

By Lainey Gerber
 8 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Kansas basketball alumnus Paul Pierce was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Pierce played at KU from 1995-98. He averaged double-digits scoring each season. He is one of seven players in KU history to score more than 700 points in a season. Pierce led the Jayhawks to Big 12 tournament titles in 1997 and 1998 and was MVP of the tournament both years.

The Boston Celtics chose Pierce with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft. His #34 jersey has been retired by both the Celtics and Jayhawks.

