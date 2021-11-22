ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braum’s holiday show comes to an end

By Ashley Green, FOX23 News
 8 days ago
Between Nov. 19-21 the SageNet Expo Center was full of booths showcasing small businesses.

TULSA, Okla. — Braum’s An Affair of the Heart has wrapped up after a weekend-long holiday show.

For the last 26 years the three-day shopping event has allowed people in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to shop small on a large scale. With 20 states represented and hundreds of booths to choose from, the event is Oklahoma’s largest pop-up shopping experience.

While the event occurs twice a year, in July and November, the November event is much larger.

“We’re kind of the pre-Black Friday,” Lisa Johannsson, the show promoter, said.

Holiday shopping season is especially important to keep small businesses afloat.

“I really feel like we’re seeing a resurgence in supporting small business,” Johannsson continued.

Vendors offered handmade goods, arts, crafts, apparel, jewelry, home décor, gourmet food and more.

