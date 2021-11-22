Emporia State soccer’s season ends
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Cool flips and corner kicks couldn’t keep the Hornets’ season alive any longer. Bemidji State beat Emporia State 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
Both teams had three shots on goal, but the Hornets outnumbered Bemidji State 9-5 in total shots. The match’s lone goal came in the 33rd minute. ESU goalkeeper Jillian Patton had two saves.
The Hornets end the 2021 season 19-3-1.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0