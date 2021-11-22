ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State soccer’s season ends

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BS8as_0d3V4U1i00

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Cool flips and corner kicks couldn’t keep the Hornets’ season alive any longer. Bemidji State beat Emporia State 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.

Both teams had three shots on goal, but the Hornets outnumbered Bemidji State 9-5 in total shots. The match’s lone goal came in the 33rd minute. ESU goalkeeper Jillian Patton had two saves.

The Hornets end the 2021 season 19-3-1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Emporia State football embraces opportunity to play a bowl game

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After a devastating 35-7 loss against Northwest Missouri State to end the regular season the Hornets thought their season was over. “We came in on Sunday and we didn’t know if we were going to be turning in our pads and everything that day,” redshirt junior wide receiver Cole Schumacher said. Coach […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State volleyball headed to NCAA tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State volleyball team found out on Sunday they’re headed to the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats received an at-large bid and will play Florida State in the first round. The first-round matchup will take place in Lexington, Kentucky. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Wildcats have gotten an NCAA […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KU volleyball receives NCAA tournament bid

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU women’s volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament, the team found out Sunday night. KU hasn’t been to the NCAA Volleyball Championship since the 2017-2018 season, where they lost to Missouri 3-2 in the first round. The Jayhawks will play Oregon in the first round in Omaha, Nebraska. […]
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSNT News

KU basketball takes down Iona to wrap up Thanksgiving play

ORLANDO, Fla. (KSNT)- Kansas basketball got a bounce back win on Sunday, taking down Iona to finish third in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Jayhawks beat Iona 96-83 for their fifth win of the season. The win comes two days after Kansas lost for the first time this season, on a buzzer beater to Dayton […]
BASKETBALL
KSNT News

Axtell wins 8-man football state title

NEWTON (KSNT) – The Axtell Eagles are 8-man division two state football champions. The Eagles beat Wheatland-Grinnell 44-18 in Saturday’s championship game in Newton. The win completes a perfect 13-0 season for Axtell. It’s the second state football title in school history. They were led by junior quarterback Isaac Detweiler and freshman receiver Brandon Schmelzle, […]
NEWTON, KS
KSNT News

K-State snaps two-game skid with win over North Dakota

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The K-State men’s basketball team got their first blowout win of the season on Sunday, beating North Dakota in dominant fashion. The Wildcats doubled North Dakota to snap a two-game losing streak, winning 84-42. Their largest margin of victory in a regular-season game this year prior to Sunday was only 15. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Olpe football repeats as state champs

HAYS (KSNT)- The Olpe Eagles are back-to-back 1A football state champions. Olpe beat Inman in the championship game Saturday, 35-6. It’s the third state title in Olpe football history, coming in the 15th season for head coach Chris Schmidt. It’s the second-straight year the Eagles have finished the season as undefeated state champs. They’ve won […]
OLPE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Bemidji State#Hornets#Esu#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Washburn Women drop first game of Thanksgiving Classic to Winona Warriors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the Thanksgiving Classic 45-56 to the Winona Warriors. Next up for the Washburn Women is a Saturday afternoon game against Rockhurst University at 3 p.m. Teams playing in the Thanksgiving Classic are: Washburn University Winona State Rockhurst University Northwest Missouri State
KSNT News

K-State running back Joe Ervin enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State running back Joe Ervin is entering the transfer portal. The sophomore running back announced his decision to leave K-State on Sunday via Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach Klieman and his staff for everything. After much prayer, and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Ervin […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

TOP 10: The top 10 plays from KSNT’s Football Frenzy in 2021

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Football Frenzy on KSNT had tons of great plays this fall but some stood out as the best. Here’s a list of this year’s top 10 plays in the area in 2021. #10: Manhattan’s Vinny Smith weaving and juking his way to the house for Manhattan against Highland Park. Smith finished […]
FOOTBALL
KSNT News

Emporia State basketball crushes Tabor in home opener

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Fans returned to White Auditorium for Emporia State basketball on Wednesday and the Hornets did not disappoint. Emporia State’s men’s team took down Tabor College 112-54. ESU wasted no time pulling away. They led Tabor 21-4 less than halfway through the first half. They continued to extend their lead and it was 51-19 […]
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Washburn basketball falls to Oklahoma Baptist

TOPEKA – (KSNT) Washburn men’s basketball suffered their third loss of the season on Tuesday, falling at home to Oklahoma Baptist. The Ichabods lost 69-63 in a game that went down to the wire in Lee Arena. They were without a number of their top players in the game, including starting point guard Tyler Geiman. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

K-State ends regular season with frustrating loss to Texas

AUSTIN, TX. (KSNT)- Texas football lost six games in a row but ended their season with a win on Friday against Kansas State. Texas came in with only four wins on the season, unable to become bowl eligible even with a win. The Longhorns lacked no motivation though. They came away with a close win […]
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy