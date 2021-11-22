Emporia State soccer’s season ends

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Cool flips and corner kicks couldn’t keep the Hornets’ season alive any longer. Bemidji State beat Emporia State 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA playoffs.

Both teams had three shots on goal, but the Hornets outnumbered Bemidji State 9-5 in total shots. The match’s lone goal came in the 33rd minute. ESU goalkeeper Jillian Patton had two saves.

The Hornets end the 2021 season 19-3-1.

