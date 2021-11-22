ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Oakland A's pushing forward with potential move to Las Vegas, according to multiple reports

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rsdn9_0d3V4AcQ00

The Oakland A's are pushing forward with a potential move to Las Vegas, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Sources say the team has put in an offer to buy a plot of land that could be turned into a new ballpark.

As to where exactly the stadium would be built is not clear but the price tag is estimated in the neighborhood of one billion dollars.

RELATED: Oakland A's great Dave Stewart will pitch Coliseum revitalization plan this week

A's legend Dave Stewart is making his pitch to buy the City of Oakland's share of the Coliseum site for $115 million.

Oakland is not out of the picture yet.

The city just got money it plans to use to make improvements to Jack London Square which is where the A's want to put a new waterfront ballpark.

The city council is expected to take a final vote on the stadium early next year.

Comments / 0

Related
ballparkdigest.com

Oakland moves forward with Coliseum redevelopment

The Oakland City Council voted to enter an exclusive negotiating period with African American Sports and Entertainment Group for the Coliseum site, deciding for now against a competing proposal from former A’s great Dave Stewart. AASEG had been competing with former A’s pitcher and Oakland native Dave Stewart and his...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack London
Oroville Mercury-Register

Report: A’s make offer on potential Las Vegas ballpark site

The Oakland Athletics have reportedly put in an offer for an area of land in the Las Vegas Valley that could potentially be used for a $1 billion new ballpark, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday. According to the Review-Journal, team president Dave Kaval didn’t specify where the land was...
MLB
staradvertiser.com

Stephen Tsai: It’s hard to beat what Las Vegas has to offer

Las Vegas is kicking our okole. Sin City has been doing it for a while, but the discrepancy in entertainment and, well, joyfulness, has never been this great. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in now to...
HONOLULU, HI
San Francisco Chronicle

A’s returning to Las Vegas Ballpark for two spring games next year

The A’s will play two spring training games next year at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of their Triple-A affiliate, facing Cleveland on March 12 and 13. The two teams also met for “Big League Weekend” at the Triple-A Aviators ballpark in spring 2020, with the A’s sending a split-squad team that included a number of lineup regulars.
MLB
thecomeback.com

First details of potential Las Vegas Formula 1 circuit revealed

With the United States Grand Prix already at Circuit of the Americas, and a new race coming up in Miami, a third Formula 1 race in the United States would bring concern and criticism that it’s too much for one country. Nevertheless, with the rise in demand for F1 in the U.S., it’s no secret that Formula 1 and Las Vegas city and Nevada state officials are talking about a potential race in the city as early as 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Jack London Square#The Oakland A#The City Council
UPI News

Roadrunner stows away from Las Vegas to Maine in moving van

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Maine said a man unloading his moving van after the drive from Las Vegas discovered an unexpected stowaway -- a roadrunner. The Avian Haven animal hospital in Freedom said in a Facebook post that a man named Gary contacted the facility when he and his son, Brian, opened the back of their moving truck at a storage facility in Westbrook and discovered a roadrunner apparently had stowed away in the vehicle before they left Las Vegas.
MAINE STATE
Fox5 KVVU

World Series of Poker moving to Las Vegas Strip in 2022

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is moving to the Las Vegas Strip. Organizers for the iconic poker tournament announced Wednesday that the event's 53rd annual tournament in 2022 will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The 2022 WSOP will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Oakland A’s looking to purchase land in Las Vegas

The Oakland A’s are trying to play on both sides of the road at the same time. They have continued to press forward with their plans for the Howard Terminal location, with the possibility of a new ballpark on the waterfront seemingly getting closer day by day. However, until ground is actually broken at the site, it is easy to imagine that something will happen to derail those plans.
OAKLAND, CA
ballparkdigest.com

A’s succeed in launching bidding war in Las Vegas

Two events to note, potentially related. First: A’s Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the team has put in an offer on land somewhere in the Las Vegas region, though the assumption is that the location is in the city proper and either on or very close to the Strip, which fits into what insiders have been saying for several weeks now about potential ballpark sites. Kaval wouldn’t specify the location, exactly what sort of transaction under discussion (option or outright purchase), the amount of the offer or whether it was accepted. So take the news for what it’s worth; Kaval has been very good at providing hints about Vegas without actually providing much information, and throwing out an offer for land at this point doesn’t mean as much as you’d assume.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

2022 Big League Weekend: Cleveland vs. Oakland, Sat.-Sun., March12-13 at Las Vegas Ballpark

ON SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 12-13 AT LAS VEGAS BALLPARK®. The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today two games for the 2022 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark®. Las Vegas Big League Weekend is...
MLB
KTNV

Oakland Athletics make offer to buy land in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland Athletics have taken another step toward relocating the team to Southern Nevada. Multiple sources tell 13 Action News the A's have made an offer to buy a piece of land in the Las Vegas area. The only problem is, we don't know where that...
MLB
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy